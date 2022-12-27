This season, Hood River Valley and The Dalles High girls wrestlers will compete in different state tournaments for the first time.
Girls wrestling state championships area finalized
- Staff report Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
- CRISIS CASE MANAGER Behavioral
- CHIEF DEPUTY AUDITOR Chief
- REACH Afterschool Program Site Assistant
- DIRECTOR Public Works- Goldendale
- PROJECT COORDINATOR Natural Resources
- PROJECT COORDINATOR Project Coordinator
- CASA: Training Coordinator
- CRISIS SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER
- Now Hiring: Special Education Nurse for White Salmon School District
- SKAMANIA COUNTY BUILDINGS AND
Headlines straight to your inbox!
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagle girls drop league opener vs. Canby, beat Estacada
- 1A girls basketball: Mustangs win league games against Dufur, Lyle
- Eagles open NWOC season with win over Canby
- 1A boys basketball: Sherman boys lose first two league basketball games
- Hood River swimmers off to 3-0 conference start
- Eagles top Mustangs, come 14th at Liberty wrestling tourney
- 1A Boys basketball: Redside boys remain unbeaten
- TD, HRV will try again to renew basketball rivalry
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Hood River comeback falls just short; The Dalles tops Eagle girls
- 1A girls basketball roundup:North Douglas girls basketball team lives up to top ranking against No. 6 South Wasco County
- HRV girls finish fourth at Pendleton wrestling tourney
- Girls wrestling state championships area finalized
- Eagle boys place second at Pendleton wrestling tourney
- Alleged retail thief arrested
- Anderson receives tech educator award
- New beginning for Columbia Center for the Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.