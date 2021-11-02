So far so good for the water polo teams from Hood River Valley High.
The Eagles are top seeds in both the boys and girls brackets at this week’s 4A/5A state playoffs at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
HRV girls Coach Kellie Dunn, had said before the season she expected the Eagles to get to the championship game. Dunn, the lone coach in HRV girls water polo program’s eight-year history, leads the Eagles into another state playoff. Hood River has a first-round bye in the six-team playoffs and will play in the Thursday semifinals against the winner of the Willamette-Hillsboro quarterfinal game.
HRV has its first match in the eight-team boys bracket at 4 p.m. Thursday against eighth-seeded Ridgeview of Redmond.
The top four playoff teams — both boys and girls — advance to the state tournament, Nov. 12-13, also at Osborn.
Hood River’s girls tuned up for state with a double overtime win Thursday against 6A Reynolds. The Eagles are led by Emma Titus, who has a team-leading 56 goals, 27 assists, and 50 steals. Teammate Sarah Arpag is also a main player in the Eagle attack that has led to an unbeaten record against 5A opponents and a 13-5 mark overall.
The Reynolds win capped a busy week for the Eagles, who also won league matches over Sandy, 17-8, and Hillsboro, 16-7.
HRV’s girls won 5A state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and were second in 2018. No championship was held in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.
The Hood River boys, 11-4 overall and 5-0 in league, won at 6A Parkrose last week, 12-5. The Eagles played Ridgeview Oct. 23 and the result was an 18-2 HRV win.
Hood River’s boys team won the 2019 5A title and was third in both 2017 and 2018.
