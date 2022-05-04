The Hood River girls lacrosse team has hit a rough spot in its season.
After a 20-5 defeat at the hands of Class 3A Oregon Episcopal School (OES), the Eagles have now lost five straight league games in the Portland Interscholastic League (PIL). Hood River is the sole 5A school in the PIL for girls lacrosse. Despite the losses, first-year head coach and athletic trainer Lauren Oaks continues to instill a positive mindset in her players on and off the turf.
“The team and I want to keep things positive,” said Oaks. “Because really, the whole point of high school sports is to have fun.”
The Eagles were enjoying themselves in the first half of the OES game. Two goals in the first minute of action showed the Eagles they could keep up with the OES Aardvarks. Hood River senior Emma Kroll opened the scoring and freshman Izzy Bielen followed suit to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. OES needed a spark to get going and they found it when Hood River’s leading scorer, Sophia Riviello, committed a hard foul that warranted a yellow card and a seat on the bench. OES went on to score three unanswered goals and snatched the lead from HRV.
Oaks decided a timeout was best to get her team’s focus back when the Aardvarks extended their lead to four. A glimmer of hope prevailed for the Eagles when Abi Witt-Inman scored her only goal of the night with seconds left in the first half. Despite the late HRV goal, OES held onto a 12-5 lead at halftime.
“In the huddle, even the players knew how important the energy level is,” said Oaks.
The Eagles fell flat coming out of intermission. OES scored three goals in as many minutes and that, combined with the cold, rainy weather, proved too much to overcome. HRV couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half.
OES’s star duo of Amelia Ulmer and Hollis Hale combined to score 12 goals.
Oaks says no matter what, if her players have fun and keep an open mind, it will be a successful campaign for the Eagles.
“Winning is fun, but it’s making sure that we keep a positive mindset,” said Oaks. “If we go into every game, having fun and knowing what we need to work on, then I think in the end we can see a good turnover.”
