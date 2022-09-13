Hood River XC

Hood River runners Kate Godkin (1098) and Charlotte Fuller (1097) vie for position at the NWOC preview race.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Hood River Valley’s girls cross country team served notice to the rest of the Northwest Oregon Conference last week, when the Eagles won a preview meet Sept. 3 at Blue Lake Park in east Portland.

HRV was led by the 2-5-6 finish of Olivia Nickson, Phoebe Wood and Syl Perrin, scoring 33 team points to the 44 and 46, respectively, of La Salle and Wilsonville. Nickson, a senior, ran a lifetime best of 19 minutes, 52 seconds, despite having to survive a bump-and-run with a moving vehicle entering the park during the race. Nickson’s pop-up and pop-off maneuver off the car interrupted her cadence but enabled her to remain on her feet and continue the race. Wood, last year’s Intermountain Conference champion as a junior, was timed in 20:58, and Perrin, a frosh, was five second behind her senior teammate.