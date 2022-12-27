HRV Wrestling

Connor Farlow grapples a The Dalles wrestler in a match last season. Farlow was the 113-pound champion at the 19-team Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Dec.  21.

 CGN photo/file

Hood River Valley, led by individual champions Connor and Carson Farlow, wrestled to a runner-up team finish at the 19-team Pendleton Red Lion Invitational on Dec. 21 at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Hood River Valley, with 19 competing wrestlers, scored 169.5 points; Burns High won the tourney with 261 points. Most of the schools have fewer students than HRV, but the tourney field was loaded with some of the better wrestling talent from the eastern side of Oregon — no matter the enrollment level. Burns and Nyssa (which finished fourth) have combined to win 25 OSAA state wrestling team championships.