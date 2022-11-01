Hood River Valley’s slim chances of qualifying for the Class 5A boys state soccer playoffs ended Oct. 27 at home, where the Eagles and Putnam played to a 1-1 tie in a Northwest Oregon Conference match.

Hood River (4-8-2 overall) had won two matches in a row — 5-1 to Milwaukie and 4-2 to Hillsboro on Oct. 25 ­­— to keep the door to the postseason open.