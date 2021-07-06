Marina Castaneda, who led Hood River Valley in scoring as a freshman, was selected by the Intermountain Conference’s girls basketball coaches as second-team all-league.
Castaneda averaged 14.7 points a game for the Eagles during the COVID-shortened season. She was the lone HRV played to earn all-league honors.
The Dalles has one player — senior Candace Snyder — who was chosen honorable mention.
Players from co-champions Pendleton and Ridgeview were prominent among all-league picks. Ridgeview senior Paige Pentzer was the player of the year, and the Ravens (13-2) also had a first-team selection in junior Jenna Albrecht, and two second teamers, junior Faye Davis and sophomore Brookyln Homan.
Pendleton (10-2) had three first-team players — all juniors — Muriel Hoisington, Daisy Jenness and Chloe Taber, and one second team pick, Jaden Samp, also a junior.
Junior Emma Bales of Crook County was the other first-team member.
Ridgeview defeated Redmond in the semifinals, 68-24, and won the IMC championship game, 51-29, over Pendleton.
Photo courtesy Kathy Aney/East Oregonian
