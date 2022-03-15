There are no returning players on the Columbia High softball roster, but don’t let that fool you. A number of the Bruins are well versed in the game, but the school simply didn’t have a program the past few seasons.
That will change this spring, as high school softball is back on the White Salmon campus, with 17 players on the roster. It includes a number of eighth graders, as a WIAA rule change allows schools with low numbers at the high school level to bring up middle schoolers. The Bruin roster includes five eighth graders, five freshmen, no sophomores, six juniors and one senior.
Coach Jesse Bryan said, “(Assistant) Michelle Kock and I have high expectations for this squad this year. Although none of these girls have ever played in a high school game, we have many experienced players on the roster. … Each one of these eighth-grade students have several years of experience playing local and travel ball.”
Ironically, this will be the first time CHS’s lone senior, Ella Wilson, has been able to suit up in a Bruins’ uniform for softball. “In the first week and a half of practice she has already proved to be a team leader and all-around positive and impactful teammate and athlete,” Bryan said of Wilson.
The coach said a good balance of games, including a JV-style jamboree last week, will allow the younger players to get some game experience before the season starts March 15 with a home opener against Goldendale.
“We had a great turnout this year for being without a team the last few years,” Bryan said. “The COVID craziness has definitely had an impact the last few seasons. Not just with player turnout, but all of the restrictions and hoops that had to be jumped through just to put any group of people together.
“We are all very happy to be getting back to normal. This team carries a lot of energy and are very excited to get the season underway.”
The local Gorge softball program, Gorge Thunder, has kept the majority of the Bruin players “up to speed” with teams for all ages 10 and up, Bryan said. “Many of the girls on Columbia’s softball team spend their fall and summers playing tournament ball with Gorge Thunder.”
Bryan said the outfield includes Macee Barnes, Sophia Acosta, Wilson, and Halle Kock, with support from Mariana Emrich, Sophia Bucher, and Sheyenne Antis. The Bruins have seasoned players Ella Reed and Teagan Blankenship on the corners, with help from the team’s lone lefty, Whittney Gross, and third baseman Grace Kennedy. Sydney Aman will play shortstop, rotating middle infield coverage with Wilson, Kock, Josie Dickey, McKynzi Guinn and Madison Russum. Starting catcher is Maggie Bryan with support from all-around utility player Wilson and Jenna Eccles.
Bryan said the pitching staff, although young, has a strong core with eighth graders Kock and Guinn, along with freshman Dickey. “All three of these ladies have game-time pitching experience on different levels and have looked very good in the first part of practices this season,” Bryan said. “We are also very happy with our three juniors that have some pitching experience, stepping up and getting reps in to help out when needed. The outlook on pitching here at Columbia looks very good for years to come.”
That pitching will be tested Saturday, when the Bruins host Washougal High in a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.
