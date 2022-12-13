Redside boys remain unbeaten with double OT win
The defending boys basketball Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides improved to 5-0 after winning two non-league home games in last weekend’s John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, won 90-20 over winless Central Christian High on Friday, followed by an 86-79 double overtime win over the Elkton High Elks (4-2) on Saturday.
“It was a fun game (versus Elkton) really, but it was very stressful, and it came down to free throws at the end,” said Hull. “We shot extremely well as a team at the free-throw line. Down the stretch we got some key rebounds, and we were able to get some steals and then make some layups. These guys are well focused, they pay attention and they do what needs to be done to get a win.”
Senior guard James Best (11 points, five assists) had back-to-back steals in the second overtime to help lead the Redsides to the win over Ekton, a state playoff team last season. Freshman Jason Hull (33 points, four assists) sank some key free throws near the end of the game. Senior Ian Ongers scored 29 points and had 21 rebounds and six assists.
In the blowout win over Central Christian, the 90 points scored by the Redsides was a season-high total. Ongers (32 points) and Jason Hull (31 points) helped lead the Redsides to the victory. South Wasco has the No. 1 ranked offense (81.4 points per game average) out of 82 Class 1A OSAA teams. Ongers and Jason Hull are averaging a combined 50-plus points a game.
Sherman improves to 2-1
The Sherman County High Huskies improved their record to 2-1 following a 57-38 win over Central Christian Dec. 6 at Sherman County High School in Moro. After a close first quarter in which Sherman led 17-14, the Huskies outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the second quarter for a 26-20 halftime lead.
Sophomore Gabe Fritts led the Huskies in scoring with 25 points and sophomore James Phelps added 12 points.
Sherman plays its next game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at home against the No. 10-ranked Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (4-0), followed by a 3:30 p.m. contest Dec. 17 versus the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-3) at Arlington High School.
Dufur loses to Heppner
The Dufur High Rangers (1-2) faced Heppner (4-1) for the second time in a week and the result was another lopsided non-league loss, 59-29, Dec. 9 at Dufur High School. Dufur also lost, 65-27, to Heppner Dec. 3 at Heppner.
The Rangers fell behind 16-5 after the first quarter. Dufur had six players who scored, led by Jacob Kent with eight points and JJ Johnston with seven.
Dufur plays four games in five days, beginning with a Dec. 16 7:30 p.m. home contest versus the Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-1) in Big Sky League play, followed by another league match-up Saturday against the Horizon Christian High Hawks (4-1) in Hood River.
Trout Lake game canceled
Trout Lake’s Dec. 7 contest at Condon was canceled and the Mustangs will play their final two games of 2022 Friday and Saturday. Trout Lake plays its Big Sky League opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dufur, followed by a 3:30 p.m. home game Dec. 17 versus the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (1-2) at Trout Lake High School.
Horizon wins two straight
The Horizon Christian High Hawks (4-1) won two non-league road games at the Condon Tournament Dec. 9-10 at Condon High School. The Hawks scored a season-high point total in a 60-35 win Friday over Dayville Monument, followed by a 55-45 win over the host Condon High Blue Devils (1-4).
Junior guard Mason Bates led Horizon in scoring against Condon with 23 points.
Horizon was hoping to win a third straight in Tuesday’s non-league match-up versus the Class 2A, No. 6 ranked Mannahouse Academy High Lions (3-0) in Portland (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Lyle loses to Stevenson
Lyle/Wishram lost 59-15 to the Stevenson High Bulldogs Dec. 6 at Stevenson High School. The Cougars were hoping to bounce back and get a win versus Condon at home on Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Lyle plays its final two games of 2022 starting with a 7:30 p.m. rematch versus Stevenson at home Friday, followed by Saturday’s game at Trout Lake.
