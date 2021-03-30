5A - Intermountain
2021 Girls Soccer (As of March 28)
School League Overall
The Dalles 2-0 4-2
Redmond 1-0-2 4-1-2
Hood River 0-0-2 1-4-2
Ridgeview 0-1-2 0-5-2
Crook County 0-1 0-2
Pendleton 0-2 0-6
5A - Intermountain
2021 Boys Soccer (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Hood River 3-0 3-2
Ridgeview 2-1 4-3
The Dalles 2-2 3-3
Pendleton 1-1 1-2
Redmond 0-2 1-5
Crook County 0-2 0-5
1A – District 7
2021 Boys Soccer (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Grand View 5-0 5-1
Open Door 4-0 4-2
Damascus 2-0 3-0
N. Clackamas 4-1-1 5-1-1
Columbia 3-2-2 3-2-2
Livingstone 3-1 4-1
Horizon 1-1-2 1-2-2
Trout Lake 1-2 2-3
Southwest 1-2 1-2
Central 0-3-1 1-3-1
CS Lewis 0-5 0-5
Willamette Val. 0-5 0-7
5A – District 1
2021 Football (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Pendleton 3-1 3-1
Redmond 2-1 3-1
The Dalles 1-1 2-1
Ridgeview 2-2 2-2
Hood River 2-2 2-2
La Salle 0-1 2-1
Parkrose 0-1 1-3
Putnam 0-2 1-2
1A – District 2 (8-man)
2021 Football (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Dufur 3-0 4-0
Wallowa 2-1 2-1
Pilot Rock 2-2 2-2
Enterprise 1-1 1-1
Imbler 1-2 1-2
Crane 1-3 1-3
Ione/Arlington 0-3 0-3
Elgin 0-0 0-1
Union 0-1 0-1
Cove 0-2 0-2
1A – District 4 (6-man)
2021 Football (As of March 28)
School League Overall
South Wasco 4-0 4-0
Joseph 3-0 4-0
Dayville/Mon. 1-0 1-2
Sherman 1-1 2-1
Mitchell 1-2 1-2
Harper 0-1 0-1
Prairie City 0-2 0-2
Echo 0-4 0-4
5A - Intermountain
2021 Volleyball (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Crook County 6-0 9-1
Ridgeview 6-1 9-3
Pendleton 4-3 7-4
Hood River 3-4 3-6
The Dalles 1-6 1-7
Redmond 1-7 2-9
1A – Big Sky
2021 Volleyball (As of March 28)
School League Overall
Dufur 3-0 5-3
Echo 6-1 6-1
Condon 5-1 5-1
South Wasco 3-1 3-5
Lyle/Wishram 2-1 2-1
Sherman 3-3 3-3
Ione/Arlington 3-3 3-3
Trout Lake 1-3 1-4
Mitchell 1-4 1-5
Glenwood 0-4 0-4
Bickleton 0-6 0-6
