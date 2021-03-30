5A - Intermountain

2021 Girls Soccer (As of March 28)

School League Overall

The Dalles 2-0 4-2

Redmond 1-0-2 4-1-2

Hood River 0-0-2 1-4-2

Ridgeview 0-1-2 0-5-2

Crook County 0-1 0-2

Pendleton 0-2 0-6

2021 Boys Soccer (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Hood River 3-0 3-2

Ridgeview 2-1 4-3

The Dalles 2-2 3-3

Pendleton 1-1 1-2

Redmond 0-2 1-5

Crook County 0-2 0-5

1A – District 7

2021 Boys Soccer (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Grand View 5-0 5-1

Open Door 4-0 4-2

Damascus 2-0 3-0

N. Clackamas 4-1-1 5-1-1

Columbia 3-2-2 3-2-2

Livingstone 3-1 4-1

Horizon 1-1-2 1-2-2

Trout Lake 1-2 2-3

Southwest 1-2 1-2

Central 0-3-1 1-3-1

CS Lewis 0-5 0-5

Willamette Val. 0-5 0-7

5A – District 1

2021 Football (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Pendleton 3-1 3-1

Redmond 2-1 3-1

The Dalles 1-1 2-1

Ridgeview 2-2 2-2

Hood River 2-2 2-2

La Salle 0-1 2-1

Parkrose 0-1 1-3

Putnam 0-2 1-2

1A – District 2 (8-man)

2021 Football (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Dufur 3-0 4-0

Wallowa 2-1 2-1

Pilot Rock 2-2 2-2

Enterprise 1-1 1-1

Imbler 1-2 1-2

Crane 1-3 1-3

Ione/Arlington 0-3 0-3

Elgin 0-0 0-1

Union 0-1 0-1

Cove 0-2 0-2

1A – District 4 (6-man)

2021 Football (As of March 28)

School League Overall

South Wasco 4-0 4-0

Joseph 3-0 4-0

Dayville/Mon. 1-0 1-2

Sherman 1-1 2-1

Mitchell 1-2 1-2

Harper 0-1 0-1

Prairie City 0-2 0-2

Echo 0-4 0-4

5A - Intermountain

2021 Volleyball (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Crook County 6-0 9-1

Ridgeview 6-1 9-3

Pendleton 4-3 7-4

Hood River 3-4 3-6

The Dalles 1-6 1-7

Redmond 1-7 2-9

1A – Big Sky

2021 Volleyball (As of March 28)

School League Overall

Dufur 3-0 5-3

Echo 6-1 6-1

Condon 5-1 5-1

South Wasco 3-1 3-5

Lyle/Wishram 2-1 2-1

Sherman 3-3 3-3

Ione/Arlington 3-3 3-3

Trout Lake 1-3 1-4

Mitchell 1-4 1-5

Glenwood 0-4 0-4

Bickleton 0-6 0-6