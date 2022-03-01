A bill to honor the state’s Japanese-American soldiers who fought for the U.S. Army during World War II is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown’s desk for her signature.
The Oregon House approved Senate Bill 1509 Feb. 24 by a 58-0 vote (two representatives were excused). The Oregon Senate approved the measure Feb. 9.
SB 1509 was introduced in early February by Republican state Sen. Chuck Thomsen of Hood River and will rename the 41-mile Oregon Route 35 from the Columbia River south to Highway 26 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Historic Highway.
It would be the first state highway to honor Oregon’s Japanese-American soldiers, who faced discrimination at home because of their heritage. At least eight other highways in Oregon have been renamed during the past two decades to honor U.S. military veterans. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dick Tobiason’s nonprofit Bend Heroes Foundation has been the driving force behind a majority of those highway designations.
Once Brown signs the legislation, it will become law in early summer. The measure includes new highway signs funded by private donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.