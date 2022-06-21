The following election results are provided by the Oregon Secretary of State. Hood River and Wasco counties have certified their results.
Oregon state results for local races:
Federal seats
In the race for U.S. Senator, Ron Wyden (D) won the Democrat primary with 439,665 votes and Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican primary with 115,701 votes.
In the race for U.S. Representative, 2nd district, Joe Yetter won the Democrat primary with 27,814 votes and Cliff S. Bentz won the Republican primary with 67,372 votes.
In the race for U.S. Representative, 3rd district, Earl Blumenauer won the Democrat primary with 96,386 votes and Joanna Harbour won the Republican primary with 18,031 votes.
In the race for U.S. Representative, 5th district, Jamie McLeod-Skinner won the Democrat primary with 38,726 votes and Lori Cavez-Deremer won the Republican primary with 30,438.
Oregon Governor
Tina Kotek (275,301 votes) defeated Tobias Read (156,017 votes) for the Democrat primary.
Christine Drazan (85,255 votes) won the Republican primary
State senate races
In the race for state senator, 26th district, Raz Mason won the Democrat primary with 10, 296 votes; Daniel G. Bonham won the Republican primary with 10,999 votes.
State representative
In the race for state representative, 52nd district, Darcy Long won the Democrat primary with 5,981 votes, and Jeff Helfrich won the Republican primary with 5,705 votes.
In the race for state representative, 57th district, Greg Smith won the Republican primary. No one filed for the Democrat primary.
Nonpartisan (contested)
Darleen Ortega won Judge of the Court of Appeals, position 3, with 547,660 votes.
Incumbent judge John Wolf kept his seat as Judge of the Circuit Court, 7th district, with 6,893 votes. Challenger Caleb Berthelsen received 5,956 votes.
Hood River County Board of Commissioners
Hood River County has certified its election results.
Jennifer Euwer (3,929 votes) defeated Ron Rivers (2,295 votes) for Hood River County board of commissioners, chair.
Ed Weathers (869 votes) ran uncontested for Hood River County board of commissioners, district 3.
Wasco County Board of Commissioners
Wasco County has certified its election results.
Phil Brady (3,398 votes) defeated Rod Runyon (3,151 votes) for Wasco County Commissioner, position 3, vacated by Commissioner Kathy Schwartz.
Scott Hege (4,099 votes) defeated Cynthia Bearss (1,681 votes) for Wasco County Commissioner, position 2. Hege was incumbent commissioner in that race.
Measures
Shaniko residency requirement for city recorder — yes, 7 votes; no, 5 votes.
Shaniko Fire 5-year option levy — yes, 5 votes; no, 7 votes.
Dufur Recreation District operating levy — yes, 261 votes; no, 178 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.