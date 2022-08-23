Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said his second-in-command, Undersheriff Tim Neher, was reassigned to the position of detective, effective Aug. 16.
“His decision,” Songer said. “He asked me if he could go back.”
Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer said his second-in-command, Undersheriff Tim Neher, was reassigned to the position of detective, effective Aug. 16.
"His decision," Songer said. "He asked me if he could go back."
Songer affirmed that the decision was not made due to conduct. Chief Jail Administrator Carmen Knopes will be performing the administerial duties of an undersheriff, Songer said, adding that a replacement will not be hired until after the election.
“Carmen has a very capable jail sergeant to assist in jail duties,” Songer said.
Neher now joins Detective Robert Bianchi in the detective division of the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
