Thrive Hood River and the Historic Hood River Hotel are will host a November Election Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
“Recent polls compiled by the Oregonian and national media outlets suggest this election will be one of the most competitive statewide and local races in decades,” said a Thrive press release. “For this reason, we want to give voters the opportunity to shake hands, have a beer, and do some politickin’ with the candidates running from state senate to city council.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.