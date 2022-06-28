After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the traditional Fourth of July community celebrations are back for 2022.
Pre-Fourth fun begins Saturday, July 2 in The Dalles on Fourth and Federal streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with music, food, vendors and kids’ activities presented by First Interstate Bank.
At 6 p.m., Dale Rollins China Clipper Band plays at The Civic Auditorium and at 7 p.m., Michael Carroll plays at Route 30.
Events happening on Independence Day, July 4, are as follows:
Klickitat County
All Klickitat County offices are closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual community Fourth of July parade and celebration in Rheingarten Park. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and last approximately 45 minutes on State Route 141 (Jewett Boulevard) in White Salmon, led by Grand Marshal Clel Harr.
Highway 141 will be closed to through traffic during this time. Motorists should use caution in this area. In the event of an emergency situation, the parade will be stopped and will resume when emergency vehicles have been allowed to pass.
Another change to note is that O’Keefe Street to Park Street off Tohomish Street will be one way eastbound due to parade check-in. Grandview will be closed at Park Street until the parade has left the area.
Live music at the park will be provided by Harmony of the Gorge and the 204th Army Concert Band. VIP seating will be provided under the tents for veterans and guests.
Organizers are inviting veterans and widows of veterans to ride through the parade and be delivered to the celebration in Rheingarten Park afterwards. They are also looking for vehicles and drivers to offer seats. To volunteer or for more information, contact Tammara at 509-493-3630 or MtAdamsChamber@gmail.com.
If you are a veteran in need of a ride, preregister before July 1 to reserve a seat.
“Bring your red, white and blue and come join your neighbors for a fun afternoon as we celebrate our freedom and honor our veterans,” said a chamber press release. “There will be prizes for best entries.”
The Port of Klickitat invites local Washington communities to safely discharge fireworks from 8-11 p.m. at Bingen Point on July 4. The City of Bingen Municipal Code 8.16.020 prohibits fireworks within city limits. It is possible to legally purchase certain fireworks on federal or tribal lands which are in violation of Washington law (RCW 70.77) and will be confiscated at the event.
For the enjoyment and safety of all, minors must be accompanied by an adult; use of fireworks is strictly limited to the hours of 8-11 p.m. in the designated area; and no pets, alcohol, drugs, or weapons are allowed. Illegal fireworks are prohibited and will be confiscated.
“The port could not host this event without the assistance and cooperation of the cities of Bingen and White Salmon, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 13, and many other volunteers,” said a port press release. “Thank you for your part in making this event a success.”
For links to more information on the event, legal and illegal fireworks in Washington, and state law regarding the use of fireworks, visit the port's website at www.portofklickitat.com.
Hood River County
Cascade Locks will observe the Fourth of July with a community celebration at Marine Park and on Thunder Island. Food, vendors and live music will happen all day, with a fireworks show beginning at dusk.
The annual Kollas Cranmer Fourth of July Run is back this year, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. At the Odell Fire Department, 3431 Odell Highway. Walkers will begin the 7.41 mile course at 8 a.m., and runners at 9 a.m. Registration is on the day of event only. Proceeds benefit the Hood River Valley High School wrestling team, Hood River Lions and the Odell Fire Department. For more information, visit www.4thofjulyrun.com.
The Hood River Lions Club is again organizing and sponsoring this year’s Fourth of July parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. along the Hood River Heights — north on 12th Street from Pacific Avenue to May Street. Please note that there are no events in Jackson Park this year following the parade.
Parade participant sign-in will be from 12th Street, then East on Eliot Drive and north on Eighth Street. Those wishing to participate should complete the application form on the Hood River Lions Facebook page; applications will also be available at sign-in on the morning of July 4. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tom Yates, who has been a member of the Lions Club since 1978 and an active volunteer in many club projects the past 44 years.
The Odell parade is also back this year, beginning at 4 p.m. in downtown Odell and sponsored by Wy’East Community Church. Participant lineup begins at 3:30 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School.
Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site. Duration is expected to be 25 minutes. Admission to watch is free, but parking is subject to parking fees by the Port of Hood River.
For those in Cascade Locks, a reminder that it is unlawful to sell, keep or offer fireworks for sale, expose for sale, possess, use, explode or have exploded any fireworks within the city.
Wasco County
There are a host of events happening in The Dalles for the Fourth, beginning at 7 a.m. with the Rocket Run at Lewis and Clark Festival Park. Participants can choose a 3K, 5K or 10K route along the Riverfront Trail and is open for the whole family, including dogs. Awards will be given to first place winners in each category. Cost is $10 under 18 and $20 for adults; t-shirts are $10.
A free community breakfast begins at 8 a.m. in the park, sponsored by McDonalds.
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Hometown USA Fourth of July parade beginning at 10 a.m.; parade entry applications are due June 27 and can be downloaded at thedalleschamber.com/4th-of-july-2022-parade.
Also beginning at 10 a.m. is the Vetsfest Veterans Picnic in the Park, with live music all day at Lewis and Clark Festival Park.
The annual fireworks display is presented by Fort Dalles Fourth in cooperation with the City of The Dalles and will begin at 10 p.m. To listen to music in sync with the display, tune into KACI FM Classic Hits, 93.5.
For more information on all events, visit www.fireworksinthedalles.com.
Skamania County
A celebration with fireworks is planned from 8-10:30 p.m. at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, 710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson. Enjoy live music and fireworks at dusk.
