Hood River — For years, the City of Hood River has talked about a new police station. May 12, the city’s Budget Committee heard compelling reasons to take action. Police Chief Neal Holste told the Budget Committee that, due to lack of space, collected crime evidence — including toxic drugs — were sometimes displayed on the same tables in the squad room used for staff meals.
“I would love to have that new police department due to the air exchange and the ventilation,” Holste said, showing pictures of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl on squad room tables seized during a traffic stop.
Dust from the drugs in the squad room can impact visitors and staff, Holste said, comparing the situation to using a knife to cut poison, and then using the same knife to cut cheese.
“We are just trying to make do,” Holste told the committee as he described the past year’s activities, impacted in many aspects by the pandemic.
Ventilation is one of among many deficiencies in the current police station, according to City Manager Rachael Fuller, but the city is working on solutions. A summary of the most recent planning efforts is online at cityofhoodriver.gov/police/police-facility-planning.
The need for a new police facility, now located in the 1921 City Hall, has been a subject of discussion since the 1990s, according to Finance Director Will Norris. The council has discussed in the past renting interim space for interrogation and evidence storage space, but separate storage from the police station doesn’t maintain chain of command, Holste said. Committee members suggested the lack of space could also be a potential health hazard as reports, field testing, and public visits take place in a squad room where ventilation is less than ideal.
“Health and safety of our employees is our number one concern,” said Fuller, and Holste agreed.
The city and county have discussed sharing law enforcement space, and will resume those talks in June or July, Norris said.
After hearing reports from its department heads May 5 and its additional fund reports, the Hood River City Council approved May 12 its $54 million all-funds proposed budget for next fiscal year, a nearly $7 million increase over this year’s $47.1 million all-funds budget and approved its $2.08 per $1,000 property value tax rate.
