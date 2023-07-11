GOLDENDALE — Reaching rural communities to support families who fight food insecurity has become a mission for Anna Henschel. This big-city Chicago resident came to Klickitat County in 2022 and has taken to rural life like a fish takes to water. “Getting to know another community and learn about it is really cool,” Henschel said.

Henschel and her partner came to the area to be with her family and found a new life in providing support to people in need through working for the Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) Food Bank Network. She was originally hired at WAGAP’s main food bank warehouse in Bingen, but when the Mobile Food Bank became a reality, she raised her hand. She quickly took on the coordinator role, helping create a new traveling network throughout rural communities in geographically challenging areas.