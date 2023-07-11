GOLDENDALE — Reaching rural communities to support families who fight food insecurity has become a mission for Anna Henschel. This big-city Chicago resident came to Klickitat County in 2022 and has taken to rural life like a fish takes to water. “Getting to know another community and learn about it is really cool,” Henschel said.
Henschel and her partner came to the area to be with her family and found a new life in providing support to people in need through working for the Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) Food Bank Network. She was originally hired at WAGAP’s main food bank warehouse in Bingen, but when the Mobile Food Bank became a reality, she raised her hand. She quickly took on the coordinator role, helping create a new traveling network throughout rural communities in geographically challenging areas.
This spring, Henschel happily added the Goldendale Food Bank to her schedule.
“I totally lucked into this community,” she said, noting she is on a mission to forge new relationships and create a welcoming environment for clients and volunteers. “I want to be here and give back.”
Henschel finds that her roles in Bingen, Goldendale and the Mobile Food Bank are intertwined as she connects with people and they get familiar with each other.
“As I get to know people, I can let them know what option is more convenient for them,” Henschel said. “And if they go to a Mobile Food Bank once a month, they’ll see me and feel more comfortable.”
Henschel also said clients are helping to spread the word about these services, making the WAGAP Food Bank Network even more effective. Additionally, these interactions also help give her new ideas so the teams can provide even better service. This has led to new efforts to broaden the mobile routes. People in eastern Klickitat used to drive to Goldendale to obtain services. Now the truck stops in communities like Wishram, Dallesport, Roosevelt and Bickleton.
Glenwood was also recently added to the mobile route on the third Thursday of the month from noon to 2 p.m., stopping at Glenwood School. This new location is helping to reach more people who previously had to travel 30-45 minutes to the nearest Food Bank point.
The Mobile Food Bank runs throughout Skamania and Klickitat counties during its weekly Thursday routes and rotates locations. A complete list of the schedule can be found online at wagap.org/food-banks-nutrition, along with contact information for the brick-and-mortar sites in Bingen, Stevenson, Klickitat, and Goldendale.
Minimizing waste is also high on the team’s priority list, and they found another way to partner with local farmers and families by putting out notices for leftovers that are available for animal feed. This program is free and open to all community members. It helps move things like broccoli and romaine lettuce that are no longer in prime condition for human consumption to the farm to help feed animals.
A happy side effect of this new energy that Henschel brings is a revitalization of the volunteer base in Goldendale. Henschel said she posted to social media that she was looking for volunteers and got immediate results.
“People are responding,” she said. “We are making good connections, and word of mouth is also making a noticeable difference.”
She finds this positive energy is also improving the experience of clients who utilize the services. “Our volunteers work hard to create an environment that is welcoming, that people feel respected and are not ashamed to be utilizing the resources,” Henschel said.
She’s proud that the team has revamped the Goldendale space to make it more inviting for clients and more efficient for providing services. She said people are welcomed inside and can now interact with staff, improving the opportunity to connect clients with additional WAGAP services that might help make their lives better.
“I love interacting with people,” Henschel said. “I get to know and remember people. That’s one of the really cool things, month after month, getting to know people and feeling like I’m in the community. I’m recognizable there and permanent. It’s good for me and for them.”
To learn more about WAGAP Food Banks, including Goldendale or Mobile Food Bank, information is available online at www.wagap.org/food-banks-nutrition or by phone Monday through Thursday at 509-493-2662 extension 208. Walk-ins are welcome during local office business hours, and someone new to WAGAP services can also start their intake process online at www.wagap.org/start.
