The Big River Music Festival in Arlington is back and better than ever.
The festival will feature music, food, and artists from all over the area coming to sell their wares, according to an announcement.
The festival will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Earl Snell Park in Arlington, some 60 miles east of The Dalles. Music starts at noon and the festival will continue until 8 p.m.
Entry into the festival is free.
Along with artists galore and food for every taste bud, live performances from local blues and jazz groups will fill the air.
At noon the RV Jazz Quartet, featuring Jena Viemeister, will take the stage, followed by The Big River Blues Band at 4 p.m.
Devin Dipoalo and New Dew are headlining this year as they cap off the night with “jazz and blues only Devin and New Dew can provide.”
Come on out and get your groove on with music, food, and some great fun.
