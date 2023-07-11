Stevenson Grange No. 121’s 2023 Community Resiliency Programs theme for 2023 is, “Remembering What We’ve Forgotten!”
On Sept. 12, 2022, Stevenson Grange No. 121 hosted a webinar on Rural Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Now, 10 months later, they will revisit it with trained rural mental health specialist Monica Kramer McConkey.
This program will highlight QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer — training, which focuses on the three simple steps anyone can learn to become aware and save a life from suicide. The presenter, McConkey, has 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field as a counselor, program supervisor and administrator. She also has a Masters Degree in Counseling.
According to a press release from Stevenson Grange No. 121, the focus of McConkey’s career has been “to increase access to, and remove the stigma often attached to mental health services in rural underserved areas.” She travels across the country to do so.
Like all library programs, the event is free and open to the public.
For additional program information, call or email Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or repar@saw.net, or call Stevenson Community Library at 509-427-5471.
