Cypress Creek Renewables announced June 9 that they had selected three Klickitat County students to receive the Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship award: Trout Lake School’s Willa McLaughlin, Goldendale High School’s Thea Smith and Columbia High School’s Michael Smith.

According to a press release from Cypress Creek, each student was awarded a $1,000 one-time scholarship to use for tuition, housing or books and materials needed for their program of study.