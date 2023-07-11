Cypress Creek Renewables announced June 9 that they had selected three Klickitat County students to receive the Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship award: Trout Lake School’s Willa McLaughlin, Goldendale High School’s Thea Smith and Columbia High School’s Michael Smith.
According to a press release from Cypress Creek, each student was awarded a $1,000 one-time scholarship to use for tuition, housing or books and materials needed for their program of study.
As part of the application process, students were asked to submit a short video responding to the question, “How does renewable energy affect your future?”
“We were delighted to read the applications and watch the creative videos submitted by the talented high school seniors from Klickitat County who are among this year’s Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders awardees,” Cypress Creek CEO Sarah Slusser said. “It’s exciting to think about what these ambitious students will accomplish in the future, and we wish them success.”
The Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program was created by Cypress Creek Renewables to positively impact young people in the communities where it develops and operates renewable energy projects. It’s also intended to encourage students to consider careers in renewable energy or STEM (Science, technology, engineering, math). This year, 34 students across the nation were selected for the scholarship program. All of the scholarship awardees’ video submissions can be viewed at ccrenew.com/scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.