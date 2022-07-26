ODELL — On July 21 the Hood River Cardinal Insulating Glass company held a ceremony celebrating their commitment to the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OHSA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

The VPP is a program designed to promote effective worksite-based safety and health. According to the OHSA website, approval into the VPP is their “official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees.” Cardinal IG became the 21st company in the state of Oregon to be accepted into the program. AmeriTies — the railroad tie treatment facility located in The Dalles — is also a member.