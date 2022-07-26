ODELL — On July 21 the Hood River Cardinal Insulating Glass company held a ceremony celebrating their commitment to the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OHSA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).
The VPP is a program designed to promote effective worksite-based safety and health. According to the OHSA website, approval into the VPP is their “official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees.” Cardinal IG became the 21st company in the state of Oregon to be accepted into the program. AmeriTies — the railroad tie treatment facility located in The Dalles — is also a member.
“Only one in 10,000 worksites across the country are VPP certified,” said Cardinal IG President Dave Pinder.
Cardinal IG invited community members to a luncheon and a tour of the new 145,000 foot expansion that was completed in 2022. Keynote speakers also gave their praise to everyone involved. Cardinal IG plant Manager David Windsor described the new initiative as the highest level of safety out there.
“VPP represents that you’re committing to — not just complying with OSHA requirements — but actually exceeding those standards,” said Windsor. “This is the Superbowl of safety.”
Five years ago Cardinal embarked on the process of becoming VPP certified, while also expanding on their current warehouse in Odell. The $34 million, 145,000 foot expansion project was completed earlier this year. The new addition improved safety standards by investing in more space, advanced technologies and better equipment which would reduce the amount of times employees have to manually handle the glass.
“We look at ourselves as a safety sensitive environment,” said Windsor. “We’re going to handle 20,000 pieces of glass every 24 hours just in this facility.”
To be approved as a “star site” an extensive audit must be done to determine the minimum level of safety standards are being met. Windsor added the new VPP practices starting with extensive industrial hygiene monitoring. The State of Oregon has their own general standards for industrial hygiene, but some aspects of the requirements could be different for different trades. VPP tailors specific safety procedures for the manufacturers in that particular field.
Safety Committee members Norberto Barboza and Marcos Mendoza say they have already noticed a change in their day-to-day work lives.
“It changed a lot,” said Barboza. “It changed the way we look at safety concerns and other safety topics.”
Even outside of work, Mendoza is aware of safety concerns.
“I was watching YouTube the other day and I saw some gears on a machine not properly guarded,” said Mendoza. “After taking the OSHA-10 classes I see everything a lot differently.”
OSHA-10 is a 10 hour safety course where employees learn basic safety and health information in construction and general industry. One third of employees currently working at Cardinal IG have their official OSHA 10-hour Department of Labor certification.
“Once you take an OSHA 10 class, it’s almost like your eyes are opened,” said Windsor. “Once you get that awareness, all of a sudden you’re asking different questions.”
Pinder said the safety of the workers falls on his shoulders.
“It’s a statement that says, we care about you,” said Pinder. “We want you to leave exactly as you came in.”
Cardinal will be re-evaluated every three years to make sure they are meeting all necessary requirements.
