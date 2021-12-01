When Hood River Valley High School English teacher Hunter Scholtz saw a student walking home in the rain, he wanted to offer a ride to the student, but rules against giving students a ride home from school made him hesitate. The student had to walk a couple miles from home to school each way. So he asked if the student had a bike. The student responded yes, but when he brought it to school the following day Scholtz realized the bike was in very poor condition.
He offered to take the bike to Mountain View Cycles, in downtown Hood River, for the necessary fixes. Store Manager Jeff Craven and his team determined the bike had lived its life and was beyond repair.
Craven contacted Anson’s Bike Buddies, a non-profit organization created in 2015 to help young cyclists have access to the proper resources. Anson’s happily donated a brand new bike to Craven for the young student. Craven sweetened the deal and offered a helmet for the student’s safety when riding along the busy roads near the high school.
Scholtz surprised the student with their new bike and said they were really excited and thankful the community teamed up to make their life much easier.
Anson’s Bike Buddies Donation:
You can help support the Bike Buddies organization by donating on ansonsbikebuddies.org or sending checks to Anson’s Bike Buddies, P.O. Box 63, Hood River, OR 97031. They also accept in-kind donations (bikes, clothing, and parts) and you can volunteer. For more info email ansonsbikebuddies@gmail.com.
Mountain View Cycles:
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the store is located in downtown Hood River on the corner of Oak Street and Second Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.