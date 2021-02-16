Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s pediatric program has been awarded a 5-star designation in Oregon’s Patient-Centered Primary Care Home program. The 5-star rating is the highest available designation and is given only to those institutions and programs that meet the topmost of rigorous standards.
“We are honored to be awarded this highest designation for our pediatric services,” said MCMC Chief Medical Officer Serene Perkins, M.D. “MCMC is fortunate to have a wonderful pediatric team whose knowledge, skill and commitment to serving our young patients shines through each and every day.”
Pediatric physicians provide general medical care to infants, young children and teenagers, including preventive care, routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunization and screening tests, Dr. Perkins explained.
“Children may have a hard time fully understanding why they’re visiting the office or the nature of their illness,” said Perkins. “Our doctors and pediatric specialists do a fantastic job communicating with children and their families, easing their worries and helping them through the experience. Our team loves working with pediatric patients and their families and helps them feel safe and healthy.”
Further information on MCMC’s Pediatric program, including a list of physicians and information on making an appointment, is available online at www.mcmc.net/our-services/pediatrics.
Founded in 1901 and located in The Dalles, Mid-Columbia Medical Center is a nationally recognized hospital dedicated to serving residents of The Dalles and its surrounding communities.
As a Planetree hospital, MCMC works to provide a caring, nurturing and educational environment; puts great efforts into humanizing and demystifying the medical experience; and strives to empower people to become active partners in their own health care.
For more information, visit mcmc.net and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/mcmchealth.
