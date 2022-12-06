Community Partners of Bingen and White Salmon hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting in White Salmon last Saturday evening, with hot cocoa, and holiday treats provided by Encounter Church.
'Tis a White Salmon Christmas
- Jacob Bertram Columbia Gorge News
