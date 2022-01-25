The Hood River Speech and Debate Team participated in the Pacific University Hap Hingson Tournament on Jan. 8-9, achieving “phenomenal results,” according to adviser Ann McDonald.
The group won the Overall Tournament Team Award: “Best Speaker Scores Per Round.”
First place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate went to Sadie Smith: “Resolved: The appropriation of outer space by private entities is unjust.”
First place in Public Forum Debate went to Kaelen Kenna and Lucas Elliott: “Resolved: The United States federal government should legalize all illicit drugs.”
Arden Reid took second place in Oratory, speaking about improving migrant housing and the environment, and Kaelen Kenna took second in Radi, discussing the history of the war on drugs.
Kenna also took third in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Additionally, the December Clackamas Holiday Edge Tournament saw more than 400 competitors.
Jazmin Contreras took second in Radio with her speech about body image and Kenna took third in Extemporaneous.
Students interested in participating this winter and spring should attend team meetings on Mondays and Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. in room B10 at HRVHS.
