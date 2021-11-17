The Hood River City Council approved two separate contracts for construction upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the Hood River Waterfront location. The newly hired City Manager, Abigail Elder, was in attendance for her first meeting since stepping into the position. Temporary city manager, Will Norris, who was also in attendance will continue to help with the transition.
Public Works director Mark Janeck approached the council to authorize a professional contract with Windsor Engineering to conduct inspections that are beyond the scope of work for the city and WWTP operating personnel. The $136,600 agreement will cover future project engineering inspections. Windsor will clean diffusers and digesters, provide upgrades and updates to the pH enhancement system and disposal of bio-soild waste. Windsor Engineering is currently under contract with the WWTP to provide administrative services. In agreement since last December, Windsor has been working to assist with consulting, developing bids for construction, and overseeing contract operations.
One of the two digesters at the WWTP has been non-operational due to badly needed construction to the roofing. According to Janeck, numerous elements need detailed design for replacement including vent stacks for gas emissions, water supply items such as backflow device and various valves, handrail and stair removal and replacement. Public Works received three proposals. Of the three, R.L. Reimers Construction was recommended to the council by Janeck as the “lowest cost, most responsive and responsible bid.” R.L. Reimers offered a total cost of $478,475 to repair the roof and add a new mixing system.
