SALEM – At its January 21-22 meeting, the Land Conservation and Development Commission elected Commissioner Anyeley Hallová as vice-chair.
Hallová was appointed to the commission by Gov. Kate Brown in March 2018. She is the first African American appointed to the commission and to the vice-chair position. In her tenure on the commission, Hallová has been instrumental in guiding House Bills 2001 and 2003 (2019) housing rulemaking to focus on equitable outcomes.
Hallová is a sustainability and equity-focused real estate developer with more than 17 years of experience from mixed-use developments to office headquarters for non-profits. Her passion is creating unique developments that reflect the local culture, respect the natural environment, and build community. She started her own firm, Adre, with a focus on real estate projects that seek to create wealth for the Black community and for other underrepresented groups that traditionally lack access to real estate ownership and investment.
Prior to Adre, she was a partner with project^ for 12 years, with a focus on shepherding development projects through entitlements and construction with a specialization in student housing, market-rate housing, residences, and public-private projects.
Before joining project^, Hallová served as a Development Manager for Gerding Edlen Development, where she worked on student housing, civic projects, and public-private partnerships and as an associate urban designer at the leading design firm EDAW, now AECOM, specializing in downtown master plans in the Caribbean, transit-oriented mixed-use developments, and greenway plans.
Her civic work includes a mayoral appointment to Portland’s Adjustment Committee, community involvement committee for the Portland Plan, and policy expert group for residential development and compatibility for the Comprehensive Plan. She is currently serving on the board of the Black Investment Corporation for Economic Progress Inc.
