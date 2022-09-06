The window of opportunity for the Hood River Valley football team to win its season opener Friday in Redmond closed rather quickly – as in the amount of time it took Panther senior receiver Nathan Wachs to haul in two long touchdown passes. The talented Wachs finished with four TDs and led the host Panthers to a 44-8 Class 5A football win over the Eagles.

Wachs’ first two scores came on plays of 69 and 43 yards and gave Redmond a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. He and junior quarterback Colton Horner would connect two more times before halftime for a 28-0 advantage before they and the Central Oregon weather cooled over the final two periods.