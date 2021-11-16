Gorge Translink has launched the 2022 Annual GOrge Pass, offering an easy way to travel to and from Portland/Vancouver and around the Columbia Gorge on both sides of the river. Four Gorge transit providers have teamed up to offer the unlimited, fixed route rides with a GOrge Pass:
• Columbia Area Transit (CAT), including the Columbia Gorge Express and the Gorge-to-Mountain Express in winter
• The Link Public Transit (The Link)
• Mt. Adams Transportation Service (MATS)
• Skamania County Transit
The GOrge Pass provides local riders, commuters, tourists, adventurers and everyone in between with an easy way to get from here to there. Transferring from one service to the next is as simple as showing your GOrge Pass. For $40 per adult for year-long use ($20 for youth under 17), the GOrge Pass can be downloaded onto your smartphone via the Token Transit app or purchased as a physical pass that fits in your wallet.
Gorge equity fund
A dollar from every pass will be donated to the new Gorge Equity Fund, a 501c3 set up to support three areas:
• Outdoor Equity Organizations: The fund gives free passes to organizations like Wild Diversity and CultureSeed who are dedicated to making the outdoors more welcoming to those who have traditionally been excluded.
• Search & Rescue: The fund donates money to organizations such as Crag Rats who keep people safe while recreating in the Gorge. Although these organizations serve the entire region, their funding rests on the shoulders of a few local sources in need of support.
• Low-Income Programs: Not everyone has or needs a car, but all should have access to the outdoors (as well as to medical services, education, work, and social activities). This fund puts passes in the right hands through programs like Gorge Transit Connect.
Why a Gorge pass
• Help protect the natural beauty of the Columbia Gorge with transit.
• Give the gift of health with access to trails and outdoor experiences without the hassle of parking, permits, or congestion.
• Add to environmentally sustainable efforts by taking cars off the road.
• Support equity by automatically donating to our Gorge Equity Fund.
Available routes
CAT (Hood River County)
• Cascade Locks
• Hood River
• Parkdale
• Odell
• Portland & Troutdale via
Columbia Gorge Express
• The Dalles & Mosier
• Hood River Weekend Trolley (in summer)
• Mt. Hood Meadows, Teacup Nordic Snow Park & Government Camp (in winter)
The Link (Wasco County)
• The Dalles
MATS (Klickitat County)
• Bingen
• Dallesport
• Goldendale
• White Salmon
• Wishram
• The Dalles
Skamania County Transit (Skamania County)
• Bingen
• Home Valley
• Carson
• Stevenson
• Cascade Locks
• Skamania
• Washougal
• Vancouver
How to buy
1. Buy a virtual GOrge Pass to download to your phone at gorgepass.com.
2. Buy a printed GOrge at any of the offices for CAT, The Link, MATS and Skamania County Transit–details are available at gorgepass.com.
Additionally, low-income residents of Hood River and Wasco counties will be able to receive discounted GOrge Passes sponsored by CAT and The Link. Additional details on these programs are available at gorgepass.com/equity.
Online schedules are available for all routes at gorgepass.com, and printed schedules are available at all transit provider offices, on buses, and at local Chambers of Commerce. (For specific locations, visit gorgepass.com.)
For more information about GOrge Pass visit gorgepass.com or call 833-3GO-PASS.
About CAT
CAT is a service of the Hood River County Transportation District, which provides public transportation services throughout Hood River County and is the operator of the Columbia Gorge Express to Portland, Troutdale, Multnomah Falls, Moser and The Dalles seven days a week.
Transit Services are funded with local, state, and federal funds. Learn more about CAT at www.rideCATbus.org or call 541- 386-4202.
About Gorge Translink
Recognizing transportation is fundamental to access needed medical, employment, education, and other vital services necessary to live, work and play, the Gorge TransLink Alliance was formalized in 2008. The Alliance seeks to enhance regional connectivity and develop a seamless network of transportation services within the Columbia River Gorge area while linking these services to the metropolitan cities of Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.
Learn more about Gorge Translink at www.gorgetranslink.com or call 833-3GO-PASS.
About Mid-Columbia Economic Development District
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts. Over the years MCEDD’s membership has grown to include counties, cities, ports, and chambers of commerce within the five county region. It is governed by a twenty-one member Board representing its members and the key economic interests in the region. MCEDD promotes the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry. More information may be found at www.mcedd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.