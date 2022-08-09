Author Larry Lyon — who lived in The Dalles for 25 years and now lives in Boulder City, Nev. — is returning to the Gorge in August to talk about his book, “1930: Manhattan to Managua, North America’s First Transnational Automobile Trip.”
The first presentation will be at Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 — part of the museum’s monthly Second Saturday events.
The second will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at The Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, in the Fireside Room.
The book details a trip made by Lyon’s uncles, Arthur Lyon and Joe Lyon Jr., and is based on a 308-page typewritten and illustrated “transcript” written by Arthur, which he titled “Central America through a Windshield.”
The pair began their journey in Manhattan, New York, on March 23, 1930, in Arthur’s 1929 Ford Model A Roadster. The trip ended in Managua, Nicaragua, more than 50 days later.
As Lyon explains on his website, www.manhattantomanagua.com, “Though they had only $324 between them and they spoke little Spanish, they pressed on relentlessly despite all odds. They completed their amazing 4,562-mile trek in 54 days.”
The book includes Arthur’s original story, edited by Lyon, who also wrote the introduction. It features 68 illustrations and annotated commentary by geographer Denis Wood.
A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to Michelle’s Place for cancer resource and awareness, in honor of Lyon’s daughter Jenni Lyon.
You might recognize her name — Jenn was a contestant on Survivor Palau in 2004 and died of breast cancer in 2010. It was her wish that the book be published and be made into a movie with her in the female lead role.
Lyon discovered this when he found a “wish pillow” containing a handwritten note detailing that desire. Lyon writes on his website that her wish, as well as her “indomitable spirit during her struggles with cancer,” gave him the strength and courage to persist. The book was published on Aug. 18, 2020.
Lyon has worked in the mental health field in a number of settings since 1979, including 19 years of private practice in The Dalles. He currently works for the Las Vegas Veterans Health Administration.
For more information about the book, or to purchase a copy, visit the website listed above.
