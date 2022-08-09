Author Larry Lyon — who lived in The Dalles for 25 years and now lives in Boulder City, Nev. — is returning to the Gorge in August to talk about his book, “1930: Manhattan to Managua, North America’s First Transnational Automobile Trip.”

The first presentation will be at Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 — part of the museum’s monthly Second Saturday events.