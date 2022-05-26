This year’s Central Gorge Master Gardeners Garden Tour is sure to please gardeners of all types. We haven’t sponsored a tour since 2019, so we are super excited about this one! There are four gardens on the tour this year, all located within an approximate four-mile loop in White Salmon. Each gardener has put their own unique spin on what and how they grow, as well as personal touches that make their gardens the place where they want to be. I was fortunate to be able to visit each homeowner and talk to them about their plants, methods, successes and failures — oh, yes, we all have failures! But truly there is never a failure, only a lesson learned and something else to try.
Each garden included in the tour is very unique in how they’ve chosen to garden, what they’ve chosen to grow and what’s most important to them at the end of the day. More than one gardener was somewhat surprised that Master Gardeners wanted to include their garden in the tour; they were convinced that their gardens just weren’t perfect enough! We definitely disagree and let me tell you why.
Becky’s property presented challenges that she has definitely stood up to: Multi-leveled, sun, shade and deer! This woman, along with her daughter Jade, has created not only productive gardening space, but incorporated art at every turn — literally!
She’s also adventurous in her garden; look for her Wisteria that’s she’s training to be a tree! You can’t help but notice the Weeping Redbud in the front yard — it was in blossom when I visited, transitioning to a beautiful umbrella-like trail of leaves. There are numerous Asiatic Lilies which should put on one spectacular show when in bloom. This is a garden that satisfies all the senses plus produces fruits and veggies all season — you’re gonna want to experience this one!
When you arrive at the home of Barbara and Morris, not only are you greeted with a beautiful drought tolerant perennial garden the length of her front yard, but there is an oak tree on the corner that has been determined to have been there between 200-400 years, predating the town of White Salmon! Hard to believe this property was surrounded by lawn when they moved in 10 years ago. This is a woman that works with and through Mother Nature to make the most of what the land has to offer.
Barbara started with a vegetable garden and believes in nurturing her soil with what natures has to give; consequently, she is constantly composting with leaves, clippings and veggie scraps, which the beneficial insects are very thankful for, I’m sure!
Nothing goes to waste in this garden or anywhere on the property for that matter. When you visit this property, look for the numerous bubbling fountain baths Barbara has created from found items, making the bees, butterflies and birds very happy!
I’d like to say Bob and Heather are more casual gardeners because that’s how you feel walking around their property — relaxed and stress free! Let me assure you, it takes a little work to create that feeling, but they’ve managed to create spaces that beg you to stand still and observe. I was amazed at the grape vines that produce prolifically, without regular watering! No wine here, but plenty for the grandkids to snack on all season long. Bob believes the chickens have a great deal to do with the sweetness of the soil in that area; after all, they get to roam daily for a little protein snack and fertilize the soil in the process! This couple has made great use of raised beds around the property, but are still surprised when things just pop-up somewhere entirely different. This property is one you don’t want to miss — not only for the view and Zen factor, but there is unique art where you least expect it.
When you approach Morgan’s property, take a moment to observe the array of fruit trees he has nurtured to maturity — in particular a persimmon! His friends and neighbors are particularly happy about that, as Morgan is very generous with the abundant harvest come fall. This property has been planted in conjunction with the surrounding trees and the light they allow through, an indication of this gardeners philosophy: Work with nature, not against it. That said, he has managed to fit an amazing amount of fruit and vegetable plants in the sunlight he’s given. As I walked Morgan’s property with him, it became inherently apparent that even though he still marvels at the gifts nature presents and enjoys the fruits of his labor year-round, the importance of living a balanced life guides him in the garden.
As you can see, this year’s Garden Tour is something not to be missed. The garden diversity alone is worth experiencing, but what each gardener has to offer in the way of inspiration and encouragement is priceless! No matter where you fall in the process of gardening, this tour offers insight into what is possible no matter how much land you have, time to invest or money to spend — gardening is therapeutic and a way to make you and the world a better place!
If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, you can get them online at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga/ or in person at the following locations:
- Waucoma Bookstore, Hood River
- Good News Gardening, Hood River
- OSU Hood River Extension Service, Hood River
- Dickey Farms, Bingen
Tickets will also be available the day of the tour at Rheingarten Park, corner of N.W. Lincoln and N. Main in White Salmon from 8:45 a.m. to noon.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Garden Tour is a fundraiser for the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association, a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service offering free, science based answers to your gardening questions year-round, at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver or by phone at 541-386-3343 ext.38259.
