Organizers have solidified the schedule for the upcoming inaugural White Salmon Wildflower Festival, a celebration of the natural beauty in and around the west Klickitat County community during the month of May.
According to an announcement, the White Salmon Wildflower Festival will bring together community members and visitors in advocacy for the preservation and appreciation of wildflowers, commonly seen around the Columbia Gorge.
“With more than 800 species of wildflowers surrounding White Salmon, more than any other region in the Pacific Northwest, there are unlimited opportunities to appreciate and learn,” said the announcement.
“Young at heart or age, the White Salmon Wildflower Festival has a program for you,” the announcement continued.
Events include guided hikes through two to four miles of wildflower blooms, art exhibits hosted by the White Salmon Valley Community Library and the Hood River Art Club, workshops, artist meets, a speaker series featuring national bestselling author Eileen Garvin, and more.
Also featured during the festival on May 13 is the first White Salmon Wine Walk. Guests will receive nine tasting tickets, a souvenir tasting glass, and a map of participating businesses in downtown White Salmon. Registration is required. Tickets are $40 online starting April 1, and day-of tickets, if available, will be $50.
Tickets are available online. Proceeds will go to a downtown beautification project focusing on native plants and art, according to the announcement.
Before the Wine Walk, visit the Wildflower Fesitval Artisan Market, sponsored by the White Salmon Arts Council in the afternoon of May 13. This market will feature artists of the Gorge, local makers, and creatives, said the announcement. Part of the mission will be to inspire and help youths become creative makers, and the market will be featuring local young artisans.
The market will be open to the public 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 13 at 292 E Jewett Blvd. in downtown White Salmon.
A full schedule of the month’s events can be found on the White Salmon Wildflower Festival’s website.
