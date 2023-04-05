Wildflower Festival

The White Salmon Wildflower Festival will take place throughout the month of May.

 Contributed photo

Organizers have solidified the schedule for the upcoming inaugural White Salmon Wildflower Festival, a celebration of the natural beauty in and around the west Klickitat County community during the month of May.

According to an announcement, the White Salmon Wildflower Festival will bring together community members and visitors in advocacy for the preservation and appreciation of wildflowers, commonly seen around the Columbia Gorge.