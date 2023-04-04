Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
April 5, 5:30 p.m. — Feast hosts jazz with Tim Mayer, Chic Preston, Hunter Parmentier, And Andy Lade
Concert at The Griffin House
Westcliff Drive, Hood River
April 5, 5:30 p.m. — Portland-based singer/songwriter Hayley Lynn to perform. Tickets online.
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
April 6, 7 p.m. — The New Prohibitions
April 8, 7 p.m. — Jaime From 1967
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
April 6, 6 p.m. — Juliet, free show.
April 7, 5 p.m. — Mitch and The Melody Makers
April 8, 6 p.m. — Jeremy James Meyer, Matt Mitchel Music Co.
316 E. Second St., The Dalles
April 7, 6:30 p.m. — Jess Clemons and Brad Parsons
April 8, 7:30 p.m., — Drum phenom Mike Grodner joins hosts Dave Henehan and Chic Preston for a night of lively jazz improvisation at Hood River Hotel.
1900 Orchard Road, Hood River
April 9, 3:30 p.m. — Alonzo Garbonzo at Hood Crest Winery
4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale
April 10, 6 p.m. — The Starlight Darlin
Commented