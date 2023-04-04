Voci concert

Voci Community Choir is part of Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and presenting musical performances in the Gorge.

After centuries of neglect by the classical music establishment, composers from underrepresented, marginalized groups are finally gaining recognition, respect and, most importantly, performances. The Voci Community Choir will soon join this exciting movement with concerts called “Music From the Margins.”

Directed by Corin Parker, the programs explore both historical and recent music by female, Black, Native American and other often undervalued groups. For example, the concert includes a selection by Vicente Lusitano, one of the earliest Black published composers from the European Renaissance. Native American composer and rock musician Valerie Naranjo is represented by a traditional chant, arranged by PSU composer and conductor Ethan Sperry.