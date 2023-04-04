After centuries of neglect by the classical music establishment, composers from underrepresented, marginalized groups are finally gaining recognition, respect and, most importantly, performances. The Voci Community Choir will soon join this exciting movement with concerts called “Music From the Margins.”
Directed by Corin Parker, the programs explore both historical and recent music by female, Black, Native American and other often undervalued groups. For example, the concert includes a selection by Vicente Lusitano, one of the earliest Black published composers from the European Renaissance. Native American composer and rock musician Valerie Naranjo is represented by a traditional chant, arranged by PSU composer and conductor Ethan Sperry.
In addition to the choral performances, the selections will be introduced by members of the choir, giving context, historical background, and the meaning behind the music.
“Music From the Margins” is Voci’s first live performance of 2022-23 season, as the choir’s Winter Holiday concert was canceled due to weather and school closures.
“Music from the Margins” will be Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Concerts are in the sanctuary of Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road in Hood River. Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 for youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10.
Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $ tickets are available for those with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards or the Washington equivalent.
For information about all CGOA events, visit gorgeorchestra.org, or check out gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and presenting musical performances of the highest quality in the Columbia River Gorge region. With a commitment to artistic excellence and education, the Association brings the joy of music to audiences of all ages.
