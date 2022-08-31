September moon position

Moon positions on Sept. 19-20, 2022.

Jim White What's in the Night Sky

September is already is here, the month we have the autumnal equinox and the beginning of fall. September is a great stargazing month; skies are often clear, and darkness comes earlier. Sunset comes at about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, and drops back to about 6:45 p.m.

September begins with a beautiful crescent Moon in the southwestern evening sky, in the constellation Libra. By the third of the month, the now first-quarter Moon will be located low in the southern sky, in the constellation Scorpius. Following the Moon’s position relative to the background stars, you can see that the Moon moves from west to east as it orbits the Earth. On the seventh and eighth of the month, the now almost full Moon will be near Jupiter in the southeast.