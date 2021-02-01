What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
Anytime — Hood River Virtual Chess Club. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Thru Jan. 31 — Hood River Valley Little League Registration, ages 4-12 at www.hrvll.com. Some grants available (limited time).
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at www.sapphireheart.org/heartdevotion.For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Feb. 1 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Feb. 4 — Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 4-6 p.m., held virtually until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Meetings open to the public. Meeting log in information, or a request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting by contacting the office at 541-386-4588.
Feb. 4 — “I Didn’t Sign Up for This: A Practical Guidance for Parents During the Pandemic,” 5:30-7:30 p.m.; visit safespacecac.org for details. Sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse Oregon. With Dr. Amy Stoeber, licensed psychologist, and parent mentor Raylene Edwards.
Feb. 4 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Feb. 6 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Feb. 6 — Getting on the Map of the National Vote for Women Trail, 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Karl Vercouteren.
Feb. 9 — Growing Oregon Gardeners Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom; register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series. Class: Multifunctional Hedgerows with Pami Monnette.
Feb. 9 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 13 — Thunder Go North: The Hunt for Sir Francis Drake’s Fair Bay, 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Melissa Darby.
Feb. 13-14 — Vocal Recital, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and noon Feb. 14 at Zion Lutheran, 101 W. 10th, The Dalles. Featuring mezzo-soprano Linda Brice with local pianist and organist Garry Estep. Limited safe seating available by reservation; will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube. In association with Serious Theater. Donations to www.zioninthedalles.com/give-one (choose Serious Theater fund). For info or RSVP, contact the church at 541-296-9146, or zion.office.manager@gmail.com.
Feb. 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Feb. 17 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Black Pioneers on the Oregon Trail” with Zachary Stocks. Free; option to donate to support program.
Feb. 20 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Feb. 20 — The Diaries of George Vause (1887-1983), 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Julie Reynolds.
Feb. 23 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Gordon Reeves, emeritus scientist, U.S. Forest Service and Oregon State University, will present The Effects of Disturbance on Anadromous Fish and Implications for Fish Habitat Restoration. Info at cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
Feb. 27 — Electric Power in Wasco County, Past and Current, 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541-296-4798. Sponsored by the Original Wasco County Courthouse. With Rodger Nichols.
Ongoing
Thru April 12 — AARP Tax Aide. Hood River and Wasco counties, make an appointment at gorgeta-xaide@gmail.com; Skamania County, call 360-302-2641.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Feb. 4: Darcy Long-Curtis, homeless shelter project; Feb. 11: Sheriff Lane McGill; Feb. 18: Don Warren, update on Main Street plans; Feb. 25: Kiwanis Governor Lonnie Johnson.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
