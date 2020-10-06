What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Oct. 9-10 — Wildfire Relief Benefit. Fundraiser for families in Oregon and Washington who have lost their homes to wildfire. Donations can be made to 541-663-6050.
Oct. 22-25 — Virtual Stories of Hope. Fundraising event for The Next Door, Inc. Registration details to come. Info at 541-386-6665 or info@nextdoorinc.org.
Thru October — Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign. Goal of $10,000. Every $25 donated gets a ticket for a drawing for one of 12 $100 gift cards from participating upper valley businesses; drawing Oct. 31. Mail donations to Mt. Hood Town Hall, PO Box 247, Parkdale, OR 9704. Info at mthoodtownhall@gmail.com or 541-402-4448.
Hay Donations for Wildfires — OSU Extension is helping coordinate hay donations with Oregon Emergency Management and TimerUnity for westside livestock owners. Go to extension.oregonstate.edu/announcements/livestock-hay-feed-donation-request or email jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu and include the size and quantity of bales to donate. Hay should be good quality, mold and weed free.
Children and Teens
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Oct. 7 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Oct. 8 — Hood River County Democrats Virtual Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Visit hoodriverdemocrats.org to register.
Oct. 10 — Shred Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Rite Aid parking lot, 20th and Cascade. Free; donations accepted for Gorge Special Olympics. See details on A2.
Oct. 16-17 — Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, Odell. Free parking and admission. Masks requied.
Oct. 17 — Beekeeping 101, 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association. Register at www.gorgebeekeepers.org/beekeeping-class.
Oct. 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 — Grazing Management Webinar for Livestock Owners, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Cattle and horse grazing management for small acreage landowners and largescale ranch operations; alpacas and llamas also briefly covered. Register at beav.es/oMC.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets. For a list of markets, visit gorgegrown.com. Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy and facilitated by Gina Clark or Laurie VanCott.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 8: Scott Baker, Parks and Rec, Sorosis Park plan; Oct. 15: Annual meeting and induction of new officers.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
