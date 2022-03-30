On April 8 and 10, Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Community Choir presents a small sampling of folk music from a wide range of traditions, from Canada, the United States and Mexico.
“All the music shares a simplicity and directness of expression and emotions that everyone can relate to,” said a CGOA press release. “That’s the beauty of folk music. It comes from everyday experiences and feelings.”
Conductor Corin Parker has selected music that is fun and joyful for both the performers and audiences, said the press release. The music ranges from the rollicking “I’se the B’y,” a sea chanty from Newfoundland to the reflective “That Lonesome Road,” by James Taylor.
There’s music in Spanish, music by Stephen Foster and songs from the spiritual tradition as well. The concert includes the premiere of “Two Water Songs,” which weaves together “Shenandoah” and “The Water is Wide.”
In addition to the choir, Parker is featuring guest musicians to accompany the singers, including local performer Dennis Castanares (known professionally as Alonzo Garbanzo). Other CGOA musicians joining in are Hugh Amick, Kate Dougherty, Ed Price and Kathy Smith. Several Voci members will have solo turns.
The Voci Community Choir was founded more than 15years ago by CGOA Artistic Director Mark Steighner. The choir has given a number of world premieres, and performed in concert with the Gorge Sinfonietta, presenting masterpieces such as the Mozart Requiem and the Beethoven Ninth symphony.
The performances will be at Riverside Community Church on April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 for youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org. All audience members must present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or recent negative tests. Masks are optional and at the discretion of the audience.
