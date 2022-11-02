HOOD RIVER — After years of delay, the Tile Project, a community art fundraiser for The Hood River Warming Shelter, is finally ready for unveiling.
The unveiling will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the base of the driveway at the Hood River County Court, 309 E. State St.
The three panel project is the result of 108 souls ranging in age from 6 months to much older and everyone in between, painting a tile with the theme “What Home Means to Me,” said a press release.
“We invite you to come to witness the unveiling, enjoy each little piece of art with us and learn more about the shelter located on Oak Street,” continued the press release. “Thank you to Leoni Montenegro for creating the panels on which the tiles are mounted.”
For more information contact Sarah Bellinson at 646-644-2109.
