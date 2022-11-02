Tile Project 2022

The unveiling of the Tile Project will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the base of the driveway at the Hood River County Court, 309 E. State St.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — After years of delay, the Tile Project, a community art fundraiser for The Hood River Warming Shelter, is finally ready for unveiling.

