María Antonia Plascencia de Sanchez, also known as María Antonia Sanchez or Toña Sanchez, lives in Husum and works as a Community Health Worker for The Next Door. Toña is a wife, a mother, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother, and a godmother. She is related to dozens of residents of Gorge communities, spanning at least four generations. At 66 years of age, she continues to love her profession and freely describes her happiness in working for the community and supporting others.

“Doña Toña,” as she is often called, moved to the Mid-Columbia in 1982. (“Doña” and “Don” are honorific titles for respected elders.) She arrived here directly from Colima, Mexico. She came to live with one of her brothers who had already emigrated. Later, many, many members of her family followed and settled in the Gorge, including her parents and siblings. Toña and her husband Crispín raised their four children here.

Eleanor, Stella and Doña Toña

