Bob Kenyon paddling.png

Bob Kenyon has maintained his remarkably active life into his ninth decade on the water planet by adopting the mantra of legendary adventurer Audrey Sutherland, who paddled in Alaska and Hawaii for many decades and lived to be 94: “Go simple, go solo, go now!”

 Contributed photo

I had not yet met Bob Kenyon when I first heard about his 180-mile solo kayak trip down the lower Columbia as a hale and hardy 60-year-old marking the Lewis and Clark Bi-centennial. Bob would reprise his river adventure at 70.

As I got to know Bob in 2018, he was 79 and nearly due to make another such trip. I invited him to join me, my brothers, Allen and Paul, and Peter Gay on a similar seven-day paddle trip from Bonneville to Astoria. I was a little anxious about a (nearly) octogenarian paddling 20 miles a day for a week. Would he require our assistance lifting his 6-foot, 3-inch frame in and out of the small cockpit of his sea kayak? My concern was misplaced. The trip was a revelation; Bob’s 40 years of paddling whitewater rivers, lakes and oceans put us at ease and forever changed my relationship with kayaking and with the river.

Bob Kenyon and fellow paddlers.jpg

Left to right are Allen Ballinger, Mike Ballinger, Bob Kenyon, Paul Ballinger and Peter Gay, taken in Skamokawa, Wash., with one more day to paddle.
Bob Kenyon and accordion.png

Bob Kenyon plays the accordion. 