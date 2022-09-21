BridgeGods opera 1951

Hood River performs “Bridge of the Gods Opera” at festival green, Hood River, Aug. 2, 1951, in this photograph by George Lindsay of The Dalles Optimist. Performers noted include Nocola Muscona, Robert Hoffman, Robert Macdonald, the Hood River Symphony Orchestra with Boris Sirpo and Kathryn Oaks. Scene descriptions include “Mounted Indians bring in white man” and “White man tied to stake as Indians dance.”

1922 — 100 years ago

A big crowd assembled at Pine Grove Grange Hall last Monday evening to hear state politicians discuss some of the problems which are being used as planks in the political platforms this season. Among those present were a number of residents of this city, and the debate was under the presidency of A.L. Mason. The speakers were Senator Walter M. Pierce, candidate for governor on the democratic ticket, and Senator W.T. Vinton, representing the Oregon republican organization. — Hood River News

Sept. 22, 1922, Hood River News

A “Mickie Says” cartoon in the Sept. 22, 1922, Hood River News, asks patrons owing money to the newspaper to pay up.
