1922 — 100 years ago
The Men’s Brotherhood of Riverside Church and the Men’s Club of Asbury M.E. Church have arranged to present to residents of the county light and grand opera. The Mary Adel Hays Opera Singers have been engaged and will put on two performances at the Rialto Theater. The proceeds, both organizations have decided, are to go towards a fund to be raised for the building of a community hospital for Hood River, long recognized as one of the county’s greatest needs. — Hood River News
Cleaning up the election work in his office with the same celerity that was exhibited by the counting boards out in the precincts, County Clerk W. L. Crichton rushed the official count and certifications to the secretary of state last night, and Wasco county’s result will probably be the first to reach Salem. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Reports reaching Hood River this week reveal that wind damage in the Underwood Heights orchard area was very severe, two weeks ago, and large quantities of apples were, in a few hours, converted from extra fancy and fancy fruit into cannery grade. In one orchard on the Heights, it is estimate that around 11,000 boxes of fruit, still on the trees when the storm swept over this area, dropped to the ground. — Hood River News
Port of The Dalles commissioners assembled last night for what proved to be largely a routine meeting. However, details of the new bolt grain conveyor, now under construction, were gone over; property encroachments were discussed, and a negative answer sent to a letter from the Pacific Coast association at Port Richmond, Calif., in which this contributory member in the association of port terminals sought to become a voting member in the organization to which the Port of The Dalles belongs. It was stated, locally, that full membership privileges are accorded only to port bodies which are publicly owned. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A trading coin, dated 1820, bearing the beaver insigne of the Northwest Fur Company, was spotted by David Fuhrman, of Cliffs. According to Klickitat County history, the Northwest Fur Company was consolidated with the Hudson’s Bay Company, of Montreal, Canada, in 1821. — White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
School merger got the votes it needed to put it over, but a county charter measure failed by over 200 votes in Tuesday’s Hood River County elections. Not only was a majority of the votes needed, but both districts in the county had to pass the school merger to make it effective. Only three precincts, Parkdale, Parkdale A and Mt. Hood had more no votes than yes votes on the issue. — Hood River News
Public offices and certain business places will be “taken over” during the coming week by students from The Dalles High School and Junior High, in recognition of “Youth Appreciation Week” sponsored by the local Optimist Club Nov. 11 through 17. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Sam Hill’s dream of yesteryear comes true this week as ribbon cutting ceremonies at the Biggs Rapids bridge take place. Governors of both Oregon and Washington are due at the ceremony. Many years ago Sam Hill dreamed of a bridge across the Columbia River near Biggs Rapids. The span will be dedicated today as the Sam Hill Memorial Bridge. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
A citizen advisory committee gave its blessing Thursday night to any future effort by the Port of Hood River to fill the West Cove or purchase Wells Island. And it turned thumbs down on a play proposed by the Hood River Valley Residents Committee for mixed usage in the port’s waterfront industrial park. — Hood River News
Rajneeshpuram, the new Oregon city established by the followers of an Indian mystic, will have 4,000 residents by the year 2000 along with a university, hotels and a hospital, officials of the group say. The city, located about 17 miles from Antelope in central Oregon, now houses about 550 red-clad disciples of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who have turned a 100-square-mile ranch into a commune-city. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
In preparing the city budget for the coming year, the White Salmon City Council has found that the community swimming pool’s operation for the summer of 1983 is in jeopardy. There is a deficit of about $9,000 in the pool budget which the city does not have the funding for. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The Columbia Gorge Community College Board meets Wednesday for the first time in Hood River since the county was annexed to the college district in July 2002. (Voters approved the annexation in November 2001.) The board will have a dinner work session followed by the regular meeting in the Hood River Valley High School library. — Hood River News
Questions about a proposed charter school in Mosier and discussion of a Tuesday vote that will bring an end to Chenowith and The Dalles school districts in 2004 dominated discussion at a special meeting of the Chenowith board Thursday night. — The Dalles Chronicle
A long-awaited permanent agreement between Klickitat County and the City of The Dalles may be finalized soon. The Dalles Airport Manager Bill Coles asked the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners to approve the agreement which would make the city and county joint owners of the property. He said the city of The Dalles is ready to sign — White Salmon Enterprise
