An abandoned fish wheel in The Dalles is photographed in October 1956. The wheels were outlawed in Oregon in 1926 and in Washington in 1934. In 1911, 47 million pounds of salmon were harvested by the wheels on the Columbia River. Today, use of the wheels is being discussed as a way to allow selective harvest of salmon as fish are captured and held, and can thereafter be sorted and wild salmon or declining species released unharmed. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalle Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

The Men’s Brotherhood of Riverside Church and the Men’s Club of Asbury M.E. Church have arranged to present to residents of the county light and grand opera. The Mary Adel Hays Opera Singers have been engaged and will put on two performances at the Rialto Theater. The proceeds, both organizations have decided, are to go towards a fund to be raised for the building of a community hospital for Hood River, long recognized as one of the county’s greatest needs. — Hood River News

World War II allied victories are celebrated in an Oct. 10, 1942, cartoon from The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
Veterans Day is marked in this cartoon appearing in the Nov. 8, 1962, Hood River News.