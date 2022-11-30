1959March2 InteriorTransportationCo Shipyard.png

Shipyard of the Interior Transportation Company, based in The Dalles, are pictured March 2, 1959. Photographs were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

White, radiophone station of the Hood River News, will probably be on the air again early next week. The transmitting aerial has been completely overhauled for the winter and a new microphone has been added to the set. It is planned to give uninterrupted service through the winter as soon as the new license arrives from Washington in the next few days. — Hood River News

Seasonal Pastime 1962

Seasonal Pastime — It’s easy to hypnotize a boy like Mitchell Scott, 3, these days. Just take him to a store with a window full of toys. After concentrating on the ones he wants for a while, he’s lost. Merchants in Hood River will make the Christmas season official on the weekend starting Dec. 6. Santa arrives on the seventh. If the parents of this boy could find what he’s staring at, they might have a shopping problem solved. They are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Scott of Dee. 
Everything’s new at KCIV-FM

Everything’s new at KCIV-FM — New computerized transmitter equipment for KCIV-FM radio has been installed and the station will begin broadcasting at 5 a.m. Wednesday after a three-week silence occasioned by its move from its original home on the Klickitat Mountains to Judson Baptist College. With equipment are Marilyn Huggett, the stations receptionist-traffic manager and its operations and program manager, Robert Carruth. 