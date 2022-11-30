1922 — 100 years ago
White, radiophone station of the Hood River News, will probably be on the air again early next week. The transmitting aerial has been completely overhauled for the winter and a new microphone has been added to the set. It is planned to give uninterrupted service through the winter as soon as the new license arrives from Washington in the next few days. — Hood River News
School Tax Loses By 19 Votes — The special tax issue voted upon at the school election yesterday lost by just 19 votes, the count disclosed last night after the polls at the high school closed. There was a rush of voters, the list of whom was confined to taxpayers residing in the district, and towards the evening there was a steady stream at the directors’ room in the high school building, where the polls were located. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Thanksgiving, 1922, will be observed considerably different than it was last year, when waist-deep snow smothered practically every activity... — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Women of Hood River county now are being asked to save all worn and discarded silk, rayon and nylon stockings and turn them in to the nearest retail store having women’s and misses’ hosiery for sale, Mrs. E.L. Morton, member of the county Salvage committee, announced this week. “Silk is used in the production of gun powder bags and other war materials,” Mrs. Morton said, “and stocking containers are now being set up in retail stores from coast to coast to facilitate the collection of the needed goods.” — Hood River News
Had No Draft Card — Marshall Caudray, 32, of Gentry, Ark., was arrested by city police at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for investigation. The first check-up disclosed that the man held no selective service card. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Philip Green, new administrator of the Klickitat county welfare department, was in White Salmon Tuesday on his first visit to the local welfare office. He will make regular visits to White Salmon on Tuesday and Thursday of each week. For the present, Mrs. Herschel Saxton, of the local rationing office, who has her office in the Welfare department rooms, will handle all inquiries for Mr. Green. — White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
Odell Fire Department voted Wednesday night to accept the soon-to-be-replaced Hood River ambulance on a year’s trial basis. Headquarters for its use will be in Odell. — Hood River News
“We are here in simple ceremony to commemorate the beginning of a great project. Six years ago this was but a dream. Today it is a reality. This project is a tribute to members of The Dalles Irrigation District ... by their united action they have made in possible,” Bill Eaton, vice president of the irrigation district, said in his opening remarks Thursday afternoon as the first dynamite blast took place to officially being construction of the nearly $6,000,000 Dalles Irrigation Project. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Husum Hills golf course is progressing despite the rains of the last two weeks, with Jack Roberts, local rancher in charge of clearing operations, taking out old apple trees on the property. Work will continue until snowy weather hits the Husum area. Golf course directors are continuing to collect data on pipe from various concerns in the Northwest. A find of 4-inch and 3-inch pipe was made last week at a somewhat more reasonable rate than that here-to-fore quoted. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
Robin Cochran has spent his whole life in the woods and he knows enough about animals and tracking that he is convinced the footprints he sighted on Laurance Lake Road last week are out of the ordinary. He says he discovered a quarter mile stretch of “Big Foot” imprints that are 14 inches long and the stride between steps is 10 feet. “I have seen Big Foot tracks before but I have never seen the animal. My dad has though, in June of 1974 and when I took him up to see the tracks I found he said that Big Foot is the only animal that could make prints like these.” — Hood River News
KCIV-FM Radio goes back on the air at 5 a.m. Wednesday under new management ownership, with new computerized equipment and in a new location, Judson Baptist College (in The Dalles). The station went off the air Saturday, Nov. 6, to facilitate the move of the studios from the Klickitat Mountains to the third floor of the administration building at Judson Baptist College. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Karl Riffe is a name few people recognize outside of Lyle, but if Karl can do what he thinks he has a chance to do, the name will be familiar throughout the Mid-Columbia. Karl has a notion he can be a “ranked” boxer, which might mean a trip to the Olympics or a national title. Having won 19 fights, nine of them by knockout or TKO, and only losing two bouts in a little over a year of serious boxing, he has a good start. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River has put the brakes on action to stop noisy trucks on Interstate 84 from disturbing residents. On Monday the City Council tabled the decision on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit vehicles from using “jake” breaks that exceed 80 decibels in volume. After hearing Police Chief Tony Dirks’ concerns about costs and use of manpower to enforce the code, they also debated whether the ordinance could be practically applied to effect noticeable change. — Hood River News
A petition signed by 27 people opposed to the new sewer rates was presented to The Dalles City council Monday. The signers were all sewer customers who live outside city limits, and the new rates will hit their pocketbooks especially hard. The council still gave final approval to the nine-year series of annual sewer rate increases, which take effect Jan. 1 and last through 2010-11. — The Dalles Chronicle
Klickitat County commissioners and White Salmon city councilors sat in a joint session between the two governing bodies to discuss how to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on NW Lincoln Street, because both bodies control a portion of the road. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented