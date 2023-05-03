1923 — 100 years ago
Only Two High Schools At Meet: The other High Schools of the county failed to appear at the track meet on Gibson Field last Saturday morning but the Stevenson team came up and gave the Hood River High boys some good competition. This was a preliminary event for practice only before the Mid-Columbia Track Meet to be held here next Saturday. — Hood River News
The White Salmon Commercial Club at its last meeting, Friday, decided to get busy on the big bridge proposed across the Columbia river, and appointed a committee to carry on the work of raising the $15,000 which the Hood River committee has asked be raised in the White Salmon valley. — White Salmon Enterprise
With happy greetings and hearty handclasps, 216 men and women who have participated in the building of the Inland Empire, who have been in every sense of the word, pioneers of the west, gathered together yesterday in the gymnasium of the civic auditorium for the second annual reunion of the Old Wasco County Pioneers’ association. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Something new for the newcomer to Hood River, and for those who have lived here a number of years, is now offered by the rising of the Columbia river this week to a level not witnessed in many years. And if those who are versed in river lore can be depended upon, this week is only a foretaste of what may be expected when the spring freshets combined to raise the Columbia, if not to an all-time record, at least very near to the historical floods of 1894, when river steamboats were able to put out their gangplanks alongside the railroad track near where the Union Pacific depot is located. — Hood River News
TROUT LAKE VALLEY, April 28. Easter morning the high school chorus under the direction of Miss Thelma Pearson, furnished the songs for the Easter service. They also assisted in the Sunrise service on the Little Mountain, after which Miss Pearson and Mrs. Martha Huffman entertained them at an Easter breakfast at the former’s home. — White Salmon Enterprise
More than 500 Wasco county pioneers and guests Saturday attended the 22nd annual reunion of the Old Wasco County Pioneers’ association at The Dalles Civic Auditorium ... It was pronounced one of the finest reunions ever given in this historic city. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
A house stood on rollers, ready to be moved from the Heights this week, on a lot where Mr. and Mrs. Frank Merrion plan to build a new Dari-Derzert drive-in this spring. The Merrions now operate a small window service restaurant almost across the street from the new drive-in site. They own a 68 by 128-foot lot at 12th and June, where the new building will rise. — Hood River News
Bids are being sought by the Portland U.S. Army Engineer District on five projects which are expected to cost a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. Bids will be opened May 28 for construction of recreational facilities at Maryhill and Horsethief Lake on The Dalles Dam Reservoir, with an estimated cost of $50,000. — White Salmon Enterprise
Old pictures came out of their storage place and were arrayed on the walls of Civic Auditorium here this morning in preparation for tomorrow’s 41st annual reunion of the Old Wasco County Pioneer Association. The community of Wamic will be especially honored this year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
The Port of Hood River is hoping once more to obtain zoning and comprehensive plan changes to allow light industrial usage of its 29-acre Odell property. The property is now designated for farm use and environmental protection in the comprehensive plan and is zoned for exclusive farm use and flood plain. — Hood River News
Flagmen will be routing one-way traffic along sections of State Route 141 through Bingen to BZ Corner for the next few months as a project gets under way to repave most of that stretch of highway. Preparation work on the $975,000 project is scheduled to begin Monday. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles Disposal Service will raise its local garbage collection rates 25 cents per can per month on July 1. The request for an increase was made six months ago and denied by The Dalles City Council. City Council member Dewanda Clark said Monday night she wanted it plainly understood it was the garbage service company, not the city, which was increasing the rates. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Hood River’s lead health official said hand washing should be the best defense against catching SARS and other illnesses that are spread by person-to-person contact. Ellen Larson, director of the county health department, said although cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome have been reported in more than 26 countries, the illness has yet to reach the state of Oregon. — Hood River News
U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings (R-4th District) paid a visit to the mayors of Bingen and White Salmon last Wednesday, April 16. During last year’s redistricting, all of Klickitat County was shifted into the 4th district, which Hastings represents. Previously the west end of the county was included in the 3rd District, represented by Rep. Brian Baird, a Democrat. — White Salmon Enterprise
Charter Communications, the sole provider of cable television in The Dalles, has closed its business office in The Dalles and announced it is raising rates. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
