Bradford Island, Bonneville Dam

An undated aerial publicity photograph shows Bradford Island at Bonneville Dam, viewed from the west. On March 17, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added Bradford Island to the National Priorities List, making it a Superfund site. The listing comes after DEQ, Washington Department of Ecology and the Yakama Nation wrote joint messages in 2019 and 2021 to the EPA seeking to have the site placed on the National Priorities List. From 1942 until 1982, the Army Corps of Engineers used the east end of the island as a landfill and dumped electrical components and other debris in the river near the northeast corner of the island, according to an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality report.

1923 — 100 years ago

Only Two High Schools At Meet: The other High Schools of the county failed to appear at the track meet on Gibson Field last Saturday morning but the Stevenson team came up and gave the Hood River High boys some good competition. This was a preliminary event for practice only before the Mid-Columbia Track Meet to be held here next Saturday. — Hood River News

May 3, 1923, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

“The Caterpillar Fordson, A Marvel of Power and Performance,” begins this advertisement in the May 3, 1923, The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
April 30, 1943

This R.O. Sche’s Jewelry Store ad in the April 30, 1943, Hood River News suggests the business cut back its hours of operation due to staffing shortages.
May 2, 1963, Hood River News

Proof Positive — Boys Are Just As Good At Cooking As Anyone. Young chefs turn proceeds of a cooky (sic) sale to Mrs. Muriel Hunt, special education teacher at Park Street School. The tray the boys hold contain the $12.80 they earned through their 4-H cooking club bake sale. From left, the boys are Phillip May, Randall Lee, Donald Goss, Robert Loomis, Randy Franz, Dwight Fillmore, Steven Reynolds and Joe Wampler. Not pictured is Allen Short, another baker. Mrs. Rollin Fillmore is club leader.