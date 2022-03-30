1922 — 100 years ago
On Friday afternoon of last week, according to residents who drove over the Columbia Highway by auto, all snow was cleared for the full width of the paving and for the first time since Nov. 20 of last year, the road was open for autos to pass at all points. One month ago, Multnomah County opened a 10-foot road through the ice and snowdrifts, but so strong was the demand for full clearance that it was decided to continue the work to completion of a normal highway. — Hood River News
Contracts for grading and surfacing The Dalles-California highway between this city and Dufur, via the route selected up Eight Mile creek, will be let at the next meeting of the state highway commission in Portland, on either April 15 or 16, according to advices received here today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Now fully assured that it is only a matter of time when they will be required to leave their homes in Hood River Valley for the duration of the war, many Japanese and Japanese-American owners of property are now taking active steps towards leasing their properties to their white neighbors during the period of their absence in the area now being established by the Army authorities beyond the limits of the military restricted areas. — Hood River News
“Have you voted yet?” will be an oft-repeated question in this community and surrounding areas tomorrow, April 1, when voters living within the confines of the port district go to the polls to determine whether or not The Dalles will obtain a 500,000 bushel bulk grain elevator — publicly owned, privately operated, and maintained for the benefit and use of all. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Plans are nearing completion for the construction of a 100-apartment retirement home in the Hood River Valley with a total expenditure of 1.8 million dollars, it was made known here today. Ward Briggs, who has been working on the project with a committee of Hood River Development cooperation, made the announcement. Down payments have been made in recent days for 25 acres of the E.B. Clark estate and for an adjacent 24 acres of the John Perkins place. The property is on Tucker Road, reaching from Indian Creek south to the Spudnut shop. — Hood River News
Attendance at The Dalles Teenage Center for the month of February totaled 986, compared with a total of 1,227 for the corresponding month last year, according to City Manager C. Dean Smith. The Teenage Center is open every Friday and Saturday night at the Civic Auditorium. Activities include dancing, table tennis, a soda fountain, etc. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Kindergarten will be added to Hood River County public schools next year, and it won’t take a special election to get the job done. County school administrators and budgeters, following a mandate from the school board, made provisions to fund establishing kindergartens within the current budget. — Hood River News
It’s taken 25 years, but White Salmon finally won a trophy at the State A Basketball Tournament. The Columbia High boys returned home with the eighth-place trophy after posting wins over DeSales and North Mason last week at the state tournament in Tacoma. White Salmon had earned a berth in the state tournament on three other occasions but had never placed while compiling a 1-6 record in state play. — White Salmon Enterprise
Four of six school levies and both city levies in The Dalles were soundly defeated by Wasco County voters Tuesday. Antelope and Tygh Valley approved school levies. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County Library has reached the final chapter in its plans for a major expansion and renovation project that is set to begin in July. Since voter approval of a $3 million bond levy in November 2000, the Library Foundation has been working with both county and city officials to hammer out numerous construction challenges at the State Street facility. — Hood River News
Construction of Bingen’s new fire station hit a bit of a bump last week, but city officials are hopeful that’s all it will turn out to be. Mayor Brian Prigel said a familiar environmental culprit — asbestos — was behind the possible snag. “We are required to have an asbestos survey completed before contractors start demolishing the building,” Prigel said. The existing fire station will be torn down and a new one built on the same site. — White Salmon Enterprise
It seems like Wasco County has been talking about building a municipal golf course in Dallesport forever. But now — like those “overnight successes” in Hollywood who toiled anonymously for years — the project is on the cusp of reality. — The Dalles Chronicle
