1921 — 100 years ago
On Thursday of last week, the east slope of Mount Adams was the scene of another great avalanche. According to W.R. Wall, fire warden in the Simcoe mountains, the slide occurred in the extremely precipitous slope on the east side of the peak above the Big Muddy Basin, a huge natural bowl where the stream known as the Big Muddy originates. The forest ranger said the snow commenced moving near the top of the peak and that about a quarter of the entire area of the east side of the mountain had the appearance of being in motion. — Hood River News
For the purpose of opening bids for the construction of a new municipal auditorium, plans for which have already been drawn and accepted, a special meeting to the city council will be held tonight, in the council chamber. The first installment of the $114,000 voted in bonds will be sold at the regular meeting of the council on July 5. It is planned to sell the total bond issue in small lots, as the money is required. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
The following proclamation is issued by Governor Charles A. Sprague and is of special interest to many in our valley: “Whereas the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940, approved Sept. 16, 1940, declares that it is imperative to increase and train the personnel of the armed forces of the United States and that in a free society the obligations and privileges of military service should be shared generally in accordance with a fair and just system of selective compulsory military training and service … The second registration under the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 shall take place on Tuesday, the first day of July, 1941, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.” — Hood River News
Clear skies and rising temperatures brought “miles of smiles” to Dalles Breakfast club members today as they launched the “last lap” of preparations for this community’s ninth annual Fourth of July celebration, a coming event of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 3, 4 and 5. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
It’s Cascade Locks and Hood River vs. Odell and Parkdale at the Fourth of July Barbecue Peewee exhibition game next week. Lucky valley boys who earn their places through a drawing will get to “show off” their Peewee baseball talents for a huge crowd during the Peewee All-Leagues baseball game that will be a feature of the public barbecue at Memorial Park July 4. From the 31 team rosters in the valley, names will be drawn to select the boys who’ll make up the 18-man rosters for the two squads. — Hood River News
Newest addition in The Dalles school system’s plant, which this fall is expected to accommodate some 3,000 students, is a wing now being constructed at the Junior High School. The new section is rising south of the present building and is scheduled to be put in use by the time classes start in the fall. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Cong. Jim Weaver was in The Dalles overnight and he pushed his proposed grain bank and timber export controls, but shied away from questions concerning his future in Oregon politics. He has been cited as a prospective Democratic candidate for governor, but today would not commit himself on that question.— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Cherry growers aren’t claiming disaster yet, but this week’s unseasonably hefty rainfall amounted to a worrying surprise. “We were expecting rain, we just weren’t expecting the deluge,” said Flip Yasui of Willow Flat near Odell. “It was not just the amount but the duration. It came down for quite a while,” he said. “The damage has been done,” said Steve Castagnoli, Oregon State University Extension agent. “It’s more getting a handle on how much (damage) there really is out there. The lower valley Bing (crop) is probably lost, but as you go further up the valley, because the fruit is later, it may be less damage.” — Hood River News
In a victory for landowners over scenic preservation advocates, the Washington Supreme Court has overturned a congressionally empowered agency’s bid to remove a dream house from a bluff overlooking the spectacular Columbia River Gorge. The case stretches back to 1996, when Brian and Jody Bea applied to Skamania County to build on property his family had owned for generations. — The Dalles Chronicle
