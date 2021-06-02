1921 — 100 years ago
Decoration Day has, following the ceremonies on Monday last, now a new meaning to many people of Hood River. One of the biggest Decoration Day crowds ever noticed was present at all ceremonies which typify the day set apart for the memory of those who died for their country. Immediately following these services, a parade was formed and moved to the bridge across Hood River, where the Woman’s Relief Corps carried out the pretty ritual for those who died at sea, the K.P. Band playing “Nearer My God to Thee,” and “My Country, Tis of Thee.” — Hood River News
With the White River and Hood River power lines both out at the same time, a coincidence which officials of the Pacific Power & Light company explain “wouldn’t happen in 40 years,” The Dalles was without electric current for an hour and a half last night. The first incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. when an insulator broke in the local substation. The usual procedure followed, to hook up the Hood River line ... but it happened that a telephone pole between The Dalles and Hood River toppled over just at the same time and broke the power line. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
A branded homing pigeon, with one leg banded, alighted near Third and Oak streets Monday and walked into the First National Bank. Finding nothing in the line of eats in the bank, the pigeon next tried Morrison’s and found this more to its liking, for several persons began to feed the bird, which, while appearing to be very tame, hopped out of reach of all who attempted to bring the bird to hand. Late in the afternoon, it visited Hal’s service station and at dusk flew into the trees on State Street, and was not afterwards seen. — Hood River News
Although cherry-picking is not expected to reach its peak in Wasco County until the latter part of this week or later, fruit was beginning to roll into The Dalles today in every-increasing quantities, marking the first step toward a market which is expected to bring the best returns experienced here in several year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River County growers are being asked to run their own inspection of farm labor housing facilities this year, announces County Sanitarian Noel McKeehan. State laws require annual inspection of all farm labor camps to check their adherence to state and federal safety and sanitary standards. McKeehan said he believed a voluntary self-inspection by growers, backed up by his own spot checks, will save the cost of a county-wide inspection program carried out by staff. — Hood River News
A general belt-tightening, probably to the extent of abandoning school bus service, is in prospect for the local public school system as the result of voter defeat for the second time of a special tax levy proposal. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Redesign of a busy intersection of Brookside Drive and Indian Creek Road was presented to the County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The change will develop an island on Brookside, where it forms a “T” intersection with Indian Creek. Plans call for widening a section of the road to allow for three lanes of traffic near the intersection. One gradual turn will take traffic eastbound from Indian Creek Road onto Brookside. Two lanes will be fore traffic going from Brookside onto Indian Creek Road — one for turning left toward Hood River Valley High School, the other turning right toward Valley Christian and Westside School. — Hood River News
Three wheelchair athletes passed through the Gorge last week in what is being billed as the most difficult wheelchair run ever attempted. The trio stopped in Bingen for a breakfast break on Thursday. They started their 1,000 mile journey in Spokane May 3 and plan to return on May 31 after making a clockwise sweep through the state. “It’s the hardest wheelchair run ever attempted in the U.S.,” said Roger Nelson, 28. The Spokane resident is president of Handicapped Unlimited Association, a newly formed organization focusing on the recreational and sports needs of disabled people. “The Longest Mile” is a fundraising event that is being done in conjunction with the International Year of the Disabled Person. Nelson said that almost $15,000 had been raised, which will be used to support HUA athletic programs. The organizers said the project is also intended to educate the public about disabled persons. Joining Nelson on the wheelchair trip are Walt Mabe, vice-president of HUA, and Jerry Martin, a student at Spokane Community College. There are a number of obstacles on the look of the state. The athletes, who are using wheelchairs that cost $1,100 a piece, reached an elevation of 3,149 to cross the Satus Pass. The three have been averaging 5-8 miles per hour, said Nelson, but on downhill stretches such as the Maryhill grade, the wheelchair crew picks up the pace. — White Salmon Enterprise
A warm front on the upper Columbia River triggered an unseasonal spring runoff which already is causing problems. — The Dalles Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Good clean fun doesn’t always pay off. Two men learned that lesson on Sunday when they were arrested for pouring detergent into the fountain at Overlook Memorial Park, Second and State streets. The two, 19 and 20 years old, told police they had pulled the prank “just for fun” and were unaware that the basin was a testimonial for deceased veterans. The two were charged with third degree criminal mischief and abusing both a venerated object and a memorial to the dead. — Hood River News
Chris Mace is the new sheriff of Klickitat County. The Klickitat County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced they had made a “consensus choice” by naming Mace, who won the appointment over two candidates, Rick McComas and Elmer Kinder, both of whom had previous years of service with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Mace, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, said he was gratified with the decision. “It is an overwhelmingly good feeling,” Mace said. “I’m grateful for the support from the community and community members, and for the support of the Republican Party precinct officers. And I certainly appreciate the support from the commissioners. It really makes you feel good when people entrust you with that, and believe you’re the person who can do the job.” The appointment ends several weeks of uncertainty following the March 12 resignation of Bob Kindler, who was elected to a four-year term in 1998. — White Salmon Enterprise
The soaring red spire of St. Peter’s Landmark has stood sentinel over downtown The Dalles since 1898, but 30 years ago its future was far from certain. The former Catholic Church was slated for demolition, but a cadre of community volunteers banded together to save it for posterity. The success is celebrated this weekend, June 1-3 as the museum begins its fourth decade. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
