1921 — 100 years ago
Since last Saturday, when the crest of floodwater in the Columbia was registered here, there has been a steady fall and indications that this fall will continue. There is still an enormous volume of water covering the lowlands here to a depth of many feet, but if the present drop continues, it will not be many days before the ferry road will be uncovered. During the past few days, some of the local boys have been deriving much sport by spearing the big carp which have come in from the river in large numbers. — Hood River News
Forty carloads of cherries will probably be shipped from The Dalles in the next three or four weeks, constituting the greatest movement of small fruits from this vicinity ever recorded here. Supplies usually consumed largely by the canneries will be shipped to eastern markets by local producers in the hope that larger prices will be realized than the 4 cents a pound offered by the canneries. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Flag Day will be fittingly observed tomorrow, Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at the Elks Temple, this city, when the public is invited to join in a program which has been arranged by Ercel L. King, district attorney. Walter R. Beatty will direct the K.P. Band, and Scouts will represent Troops 382 and 376. — Hood River News
Nine members of The Dalles high school Thespian troupe, together with their director, Albert Hingston, returned to this city at 3 a.m. yesterday after a “cross country” trip which carried them as far as Bloomington, Ind., and entailed a total distance of 5,500 miles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
One of the biggest single timber purchases in recent history of Hood River County was recorded last week by the Cascade Locks Lumber Company. The lumber company purchased 31.9 million board feet of timber from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington. The total contract actually calls for the Locks firm to take 72.6 million board feet, but the company will pay for the amount over 31.9 million feet when it is appraised again in 1964. To get to that timber, the company will build an estimated 18 miles of public roadway into the forest. — Hood River News
Newspaper operators, attending a convention in The Dalles, learned something about this area’s history, both man-made and natural, this morning in addition to the exchange of ideas about business and other affairs. Some 125 publishers and their wives registered. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Legislators got a lesson in the complicated subject of school finance in Oregon last week, hearing the facts and figures that spell out what impact further cuts to the Basic School Support fund could have on their school districts. For instance, Hood River School District 1 has estimated it will receive $2,350,145 in Basic School Support funds for 1981-82. Under Gov. Vic Atiyeh’s proposed budget, which reduces general fund support of the Basic School allotment, Hood River would receive only $1.9 million. — Hood River News
GOLDENDALE — The world’s three largest windmills shuddered to a halt just 11 days after they were ceremoniously turned on when a mechanical malfunction damaged the generator on one of the 350-foot-tall machines, officials said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Among teachers leaving this year at White Salmon Valley School District are four whose service in the district totals almost 100 years. Bill Sheckels, Whitson Elementary School principal, and Jerry Baker, White Salmon Middle School math and history teacher, have both been with the district since the 1950s. Fourth grade teacher Evelyn “Bunny” Morse has taught here since 1960 and Whitson custodian Wiley “Mutt” Herman came to the White Salmon district in 1961. The four were honored at an open reception Friday for students and their parents, former students, relatives and friends. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
School’s out for summer. Wednesday is the final day for classes for 2000-01 school year for Hood River County School District. Excited students will be walking and riding bicycles home around mid-day Wednesday throughout the county, and school buses make their final runs for the year. Monday and Tuesday saw students packing home artwork and writing assignments, and schools held outdoor “field days” to close out the year. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Park will be home to a rose garden and new children’s play equipment in honor of Tucker Lee Sherman. Shortly after 5-year-old Tucker died March 16, a number of people independently started working on ways to remember him. A plaque in the rose garden will honor Tucker. — The Dalles Chronicle
The skateboarding “half-pipe” constructed for this year’s Spring Festival may soon be getting a permanent spot of its own in Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. With support from organizers of the Spring fest and from White Salmon Mayor Roger Holen, a plan appears to be on the verge of execution. Spring Fest organizer Victor Werbin will present a proposal to White Salmon City Council next meeting. The concept calls for the half-pipe to be moved from where it currently rests in the tennis courts at the edge of the Whitson Elementary School playground to an unspecified location at White Salmon’s Rheingarten Park. “If the city is willing to back something for the park, that’s easier to do. There are not as many roadblocks as with the old tennis courts, which is on school property,” Werbin said. — White Salmon Enterprise
